LINCOLN — Cedar Catholic’s Brynn Wortmann was on fire early, and it was enough to secure them their 46-37 victory over South Platte in the opening round of the girls state basketball tournament.
Wortmann started off the scoring for both teams with a right wing three one minute into the game. One minute later, Wortmann hit a three from the top of the key and then was fed a pass off a steal for a layup. Class D1 No. 3 Cedar Catholic scored 11 points in the opening quarter and all 11 belonged to Wortmann.
Coach Craig Wortmann of Cedar Catholic said, “It’s always one of those things in the first games of the tournament you’re ready and get through those nerves. I thought they came out quick and got some buckets, and I was really happy for them because it helped keep us moving. We wanted to try and push that tempo too which we did. I thought overall they played well. They stayed in front of everything like we asked them to do, and they made buckets when we needed them to keep that lead.”
Brynn Wortmann credited the preparation saying, “We did a lot of shooting before the game, and the warmup definitely helped because usually they don’t both go because I was 2-2 right away.”
The Lady Trojans began the second quarter 11-5 over No. 6 South Platte. Their defense was tough all night, holding the Lady Blue Knights to 14 first half points as they took a 21-14 lead into halftime. In fact, it’s been their strong point all season as they’ve held opponents to 38 points per game. Coach Wortmann said their press tries to create as much chaos as possible.
“We try to stick our tall and long and quick girls up front, so it makes it difficult to get it over them. We’re always trying to find the one that can’t dribble as well. We’re trying to find that weak link up front that we can try to get the ball away from. If anything, we’re just trying to hurry them up.”
Scoring opened up in the third quarter for the Lady Trojans including two and-ones by Brynn Wortmann. They started the final quarter with a 36-25 lead and the Lady Blue Knights ran out of time to come back despite having their highest scoring quarter.
Brynn Wortmann said her team was nervous before the game but confident they could win.
“I think some of the younger classmen that have stepped up in place of the people that graduated last year were a little jittery at first. When I was coming in here, I was nervous at first, but the second there was a tip-off, I knew we were ready for this game.”
Cedar Catholic will look to pull off the upset against No. 2 Weeping Water in the semifinal, one year after pulling the upset on the Lady Indians in a matchup of the No.1 and No. 8 team in Class D1.
Coach Wortmann said, “We’ve been watching them a little bit. Tonight, they looked really good. We’re just going to have to make sure we stay in front of them and do our best to keep up.”
Brynn Wortmann said the team is hoping history repeats itself.
“We’ve been watching a little bit of them, and we pulled the upset last year, so I’m hoping round two.”
The Lady Trojans were led by Brynn Wortmann and her 19 points. Brooklyn Kuehn added in 14.
The Lady Blue Knights were led by Lauryn Stanley and Autumn Dickmander who each scored 9.
Girls state basketball opening round
South Platte 5 9 11 12 — 37
Cedar Catholic 11 10 15 10 — 46
SOUTH PLATTE (20-3): Taylyn Bauer 0 1-2 1; Mariah Koenen 2 1-2 5; Lauryn Stanley 3 3-4 9; Kerstin Brown 0 1-2 1; Madison Cheleen 1 0-0 3; Haily Koenen 2 1-1 5; Avery Hayward 2 0-0 4; Autumn Dickmander 4 0-0 9; Totals 14 7-12 37
HARTINGTON CEDAR CATHOLIC (19-7): Cadyn Uttecht 1 0-0 3; Jordyn Steffen 2 2-5 7; Gracie Dickes 0 1-2 1; Laney Kathol 1 0-0 2; Brynn Wortmann 7 3-4 19; Brooklyn Kuehn 6 2-4 14; Totals 17 8-15 46.