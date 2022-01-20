ELGIN — Plainview got off to a nearly picture-perfect start and hardly cooled down after that in upsetting Class D No. 4-rated Elgin Public/Pope John on Thursday.
Three Pirates scored in double figures for an offense that seemed to be clicking from the first possession in a 68-43 upset of the Wolfpack.
Just past the midway mark of the first quarter, Plainview held a 16-4 lead after going 6 for 7 with four 3-pointers and five assists.
“The 3-point shot I liked early because they were going in and they were kick-out 3s,” Plainview coach Mike Pardun said. “These were go inside and kick it out 3s, which have more of a success rate.”
The Pirates (11-4) led 40-17 at the half after closing on a 10-0 run. In a sign of how things went for both teams, Madelynn Dougherty got fouled with 0.6 seconds left on a 3-pointer and hit all three free throws.
Plainview finished 22 for 43 (51.2%) from the floor while Elgin Public/Pope John struggled going 13 for 33 (39.4%).
The Wolfpack had allowed 36.9 points per game but saw the Pirates equal their season high — which had come against winless St. Edward.
“It’s definitely a big win,” Pardun said. “Our girls definitely understand and have a lot of respect for this program and coach (Randy) Eisenhauer. They’re just tough every single year, and our girls have stayed focused and tried to get a little bit better each day.
“We shot the ball well tonight, and we talked about how if you’re going to upset a team, everybody has to bring their ‘A’ game. I thought everyone stepped up tonight.”
The Pirates got 19 points from sophomore Abbie Kromarek, 12 by sophomore Teya Boyer and 11 from senior Heather Pendergast.
“This is phenomenal. Everyone did great tonight,” Kromarek said. “We really executed our game plan, and coach said it was probably the best we had done that this year. We brought our ‘A’ game, and I just really love this team.”
Plainview has already equaled its win total from last season and is just two years removed from a 1-22 record.
“Sometimes it kind of starts in the summer,” Pardun said. “My first year was the COVID summer, so we didn’t get much done in the summer in terms of finding competition. This last summer was our first summer together, and we went to some camps at USD and Concordia and sought out some tougher competition. For the girls to be 11-4 right now, they’re competing really well.”
Kromarek said the team’s chemistry is a big part of its success.
“I think everyone is working together,” she said. “We are getting to know each other better. We are executing game plans, doing our homework and watching film. I think if we keep working hard and stick together, we’ll make this season great.”
While enjoying the win, Plainview knew it couldn’t celebrate long. Pardun pointed out another challenge quickly awaits Friday against Wynot and, with the strength of teams in the area, any off night will result in a loss.
But with a five-game winning streak going and coming off the biggest victory so far, the Pirates feel this season could be something really special.
“Our goal is to get through subdistricts and play in a district final,” Kromarek said. “Plainview’s girls for basketball have never been to the state tournament. Our goal is to be the first ones to go.”
Elgin Public/Pope John (12-3) was paced by a game-high 23 points from Ashlynne Charf. The Wolfpack tries to bounce back Friday at West Holt.
Plainview 20 20 16 12 — 68
EPPJ 9 8 17 9 — 43
PLAINVIEW (11-4): Keanu Johnson 3-8 0-0 8; Abbie Kromarek 6-9 6-6 19; Teya Boyer 4-9 2-2 12; Heather Pendergast 4-8 1-3 11; Peace Akinnigbagbe 2-3 4-4 8; Brittani Gutz 2-2 0-0 5; Madelynn Dougherty 0-1 3-3 3; Jozlyn Anderson 0-2 0-0 0; Lauren Jelinek 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 22-43 16-18 68.
ELGIN PUBLIC/POPE JOHN (12-3): Taylynne Charf 1-2 7-8 9; Ashlynne Charf 7-11 8-10 23; Skyler Meis 1-6 0-0 3; Kaylee Ramold 1-2 0-1 2; Keyera Eisenhauer 3-9 0-0 6; Madelynn Kolm 0-2 0-0 0; Sara Bode 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 13-33 15-19 43.