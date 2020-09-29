A common sports saying suggests that “it’s not how you start the race but how you finish” that matters.
Kris Thies, a drag racer from Hoskins, had a landmark career experience when he won the Jegs Allstars Super Street Championship on Sept. 4 at the Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis — the day before his 37th birthday. For Thies, starting the race plays as large a role as finishing it.
The Jegs Allstars competition is a special event usually held at Chicago’s Route 66 Raceway. The event, which was moved to Indianapolis this year, includes the top drivers from seven different divisions in 10 separate classes, in addition the Jegs Allstar winners from the year before, to create a field of eight cars in each class.
“They call it a ‘race within a race,’ because there are so many other races and even team competitions going on that weekend,” Thies said. “It’s a special event.”
Thies and his 1966 Chevy Nova earned an invitation to the event by totaling the most points in his best five “in division" qualifying points races in Division 5 — one of those seven divisions across North America — during the 2019 season. He finished higher than 147 other racers in what is also known as the West Central Division. The region includes Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Kansas, Colorado, Wyoming, Iowa, Missouri, Minnesota and also the Canadian province of Saskatchewan.
For Thies, those races that contributed to his 275-point total, were in Denver; Topeka, Kansas (2); Brainerd, Minnesota; Earlville, Iowa; and Great Bend, Kansas.
So Thies was one of eight drivers in the Super Street class to compete in two “elimination rounds” to decide the final two cars to face off for the championship. Earning an invitation to the event is difficult enough, while winning against a field of all-stars is especially challenging. Only four other drivers from Division 5, dating back to 1985, had ever won the Jegs Allstars Super Street title before Thies did it this year.
Now, as the winner of the 2020 Jegs Allstar race, Thies already has an invitation to compete in the 2021 event as the previous year’s winner.
The Super Street class is an “index” competition with a set time of 10.90 seconds for a car’s time as measured in a quarter-mile race.
“The closest to the 10.90, without going under it (‘breaking out’) wins, and if both cars are under that time, the closest to the 10.90 wins,” Thies explained. “That is where the driver’s reaction time plays a role, for example, if one driver goes 0.005 and runs a 10.92, and the other is 0.035 and runs 10.90, then the guy with the 10.92 would still win.”
The driver’s reaction time in the Super Street class is measured after the illumination of a “Pro Tree” where all six lights light up all at once immediately after both cars enter the pre-staging and staging positions — unlike the vertical row of lights in some classes that illuminate in a half-second sequence from top to bottom. The driver reacts to the lights by releasing a button allowing the transmission to engage and beginning the car’s acceleration down the track.
Reaction time is one of Thies’s strengths, a skill he practices while using a “practice tree.”
“A perfect reaction time is 0.000; they call it ‘hitting the tree.’ It’s just a reaction time. You want it to be as close to perfect as possible without ‘going red,’ which means you went below, and you’re done,” Thies said. “In my first round, for example, I was .004 and my opponent was .025.”
Thies said the technology in his car also includes a control box that allows him to add time to delay his reaction with the button from being earlier than the 0.000, thus avoiding disqualification, or removing time to help improve his reaction time, for instance, if he’s been “slow all day.”
Thies’s reaction time at the start in the second round win was .003, and in the third-round championship run — after adding time to his box to prevent going red — was .021. Both were better reaction times than his opponents. So with his car set up to be at or above, but close, to the 10.90, a consistent reaction time allows the car’s setup to be effective.
“You want to be as consistent as you possibly can. That weekend I was really on it,” Thies said. “I don’t think I had a worse time than a .027 the whole weekend.”
Crossing the finish line first doesn’t matter as much as being closer to the 10.90 time, without “breaking out” by going too fast and being below that time. But that also can be tricky when traveling as fast as Thies does, at speeds of around 150 miles per hour.
Drivers can employ various strategy choices — all of which are made in an instant —during the trip down the track, analyzing what they can or need to do based on whether the opponent is ahead or behind, humidity and atmosphere considerations, and based on how their car is set up to perform.
“The final round was the only round that I actually got to the finish line first,” Thies said. “A lot of guys will set up to run at a 10.87 or 10.88 in case the weather changes the track. You can go down there and ‘take the stripe’ by the narrowest of margins or you can basically hit the brakes.”
“The slowest guy in our class that I know of runs around 89 miles per hour, and the fastest guys run around 160. I’ve got a faster car for my class, so I’m normally going around 150 miles per hour, but if you beat the other guy by a car length, you probably broke out,” he said. “He’s probably over that 10.90, and if you’re under, he wins. Sometimes you can close on a guy really fast and, especially if you’re not going to get there anyway, then just hit the brakes and let him go. You try to push him to want to stay ahead of you and force him to break out.”
Thies, who grew up on a farm outside of Pilger, said he first developed an interest in cars and engines while spending time as a boy at the Hoskins gas station owned by his grandfather, Ron Neisius. That interest led to a start in racing at the age of 16 and a knowledge of cars that led to an early career as an automotive mechanic, which now allows him to operate as his own pit crew.
“My mom worked for him, so I was always up here helping him and around cars during my childhood,” Thies said. “I also had an uncle Karry who owned a repair shop in Pilger. He actually raced a 1970 Chevy Nova in Super Street when I was a kid. That’s when Scribner Raceway was open, so we used to go all the time all summer long.”
The ’66 Nova that Thies races now has its own background story, which begins in Pilger. Rod Stigge and Tom Masek bought the car in 1983 as a wrecked car and rebuilt it into a Super Gas car (racing in a 9.90 class).
“They raced that car until around 1999,” Thies said. “Then I guess they got bored with it, so Rod sold it to Bob Williams out in California.”
The car was later sold by Williams to another owner in California who at some point sold it to a friend of his in Seattle.
“I had watched that car race almost every weekend with my uncle during my childhood, and I really liked that car. It had a neat look to it,” Thies said.
“One day I told my uncle Karry that someday I wouldn’t mind having a car like that. About three days later, my uncle calls me and says, ‘Hey, Rod found his old car, and the guy is willing to sell it.’ ”
The car ended up in Karry’s shop in Pilger in December 2015 where it was torn apart and redone — with contributions by Karry, Rod and Tom, as well as the painting by Kris’s brother Travis — over the next year and a half before Kris raced it for the first time in 2017.
“All of those guys contributed, as well as the Wagner family and other fellow racers who have helped me so much — and many others. But without my brother’s help, this whole thing probably wouldn’t have happened,” Thies said. “My wife, Tara, son Kason and daughters Kaylin and Kynlee all help out enormously. They go along with me when they can. We go race all over the country and meet people that become lifelong friends and a part of our racing family.”