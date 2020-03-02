BLOOMFIELD — Being a Nebraska farmer and rancher is not enough for Shane Greckel.
Graduating from Northeast Community College in Norfolk and Mount Marty College in Yankton with a degree in computer science and programming, Greckel serves on the Nebraska Information Technology Commission (NITC).
“After all, computers are my background so being on the NITC was a good fit for me, one of my passions,” Greckel said. “Then someone contacted me about being on the Nebraska Racing Commission because of my history in horse competitions.”
Being a horse lover made filling a spot on the racing commission a good fit, too.
Greckel started early in life, being around horses on his family’s farm. His parents raised draft horses and registered quarter horses so showing horses in 4-H started at the county level, then the state level, the national level and even the world level all throughout his youth.
Recently, Greckel and his wife, Kate, have started showing draft horses and are moving into that venue of the horse industry.
“I was in Corsica at a sale one night and about 11:30, in the ring comes a girl riding a Clydesdale and they could only get a bid of $250,” Greckel said. “I couldn’t let that get away.”
Today, Greckel’s draft horse is a national champion in a few divisions. The flip side to that is a horse lover cannot have just one, so that purchase led to finding another Clydesdale in Lincoln at a farm that actually services Budweiser and its stallions.
“The third Clydesdale came from South Dakota, and I’m sure there’ll be a fourth and a fifth,” Greckel said with a laugh.
All that horse experience that Greckel racked up throughout his youth participating in 4-H every year made him familiar with Fonner Park in Grand Island. He also became familiar with the racing industry in Columbus and Fonner Park through family and friends.
Greckel just attended a meeting for the racing commission, which set policy for use of riding crops and jockey medal fees, trying to make it more appealing to the next generation coming up in the horse arena.
They also try to make sure they are competitive with adjacent states so it attracts riders and fans as well to come and participate. That will be the primary job — setting policy.
There are several reasons Greckel became involved in the racing commission. The state has seen declining numbers in the thoroughbred industry, and a goal the commission members has is to bring that back.
A second goal is to ensure Fonner Park, home of the 4-H Horse show in July, and Ag Park in Columbus, vitally important to their fair and ag industry in general, are kept sound so they can serve the horse industry in Nebraska. They are necessary facets to the equine pastimes enjoyed by many in the state.
The state of 4-H participation in Nebraska is a concern for Greckel, who said he sees the horse industry maintaining and a top deterrent to its growth is the rural economy.
“Our rural economy has to be lifted. Horses take a lot of capital, and you need a lot of resources to be able to afford that,” Greckel said. “In my opinion, the other change I would like to see is how high schools view the sport.”
Some are supportive of rodeo and some are not, Greckel said. Another strong deterrent is the level of participation students have in extracurricular activities like football and basketball. It tends to overshadow the duties necessary in the horse world.
He also added there are so many classifications in the horse industry because of the many facets in the equine industry: racing, performance and rodeo, which complicate the sport. It makes it difficult to have so many terms to agree on before they can move forward.
Greckel would like to stay with the racing commission for a while, gaining wisdom from the current commissioners. He sees the dedication from the current chairman who has been involved in the racing industry from one end to the other and hopes to achieve similar longevity in his racing career.
Greckel and his wife joke their horses are their children. He said the second and third Clydesdale were acquired as gifts to her.
Being an Iowa native and cowgirl queen with a strong 4-H background in equine performance classes, Kate’s love for their horse empire is just as strong as Greckel’s.