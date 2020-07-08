Despite the postponement this year of various Madison County Fair events, the fair’s 4-H showcases continued on Tuesday with the horse showmanship exhibitions and speed events.
Exhibitors within the junior, senior and intermediate divisions participated in various horse showmanship routines, touting horses like English pleasures, western pleasures, mares and quarter horses.
More than two dozen youths participated in the horse shows on Tuesday, which is slightly down from most years. Most students, however, participated in multiple showmanship events — with some competing in as many as eight categories.
The event was held at the fairgrounds’ grandstands, and unlike previous years when exhibitors would house their horses at the fairgrounds throughout the week, participants and their parents were required to transport their horses to the fairgrounds early Tuesday morning and tend to them at trailers in the north grass lot throughout the day. Exhibitors were required to return their horses back home after the completion of Tuesday’s showcases because of this year’s altered circumstances.
The only spectators allowed at the fairgrounds for this year’s showcases are up to five family members or friends of each exhibitor. Those attending are required to present a ticket to be admitted.
Despite this year’s changes, 4-H students and their parents were appreciative to have the opportunity to showcase their talents and display the results of the hard work they’ve put in over the past several months.
Maggie Robinson of Norfolk, who participated in most of this year’s horse exhibitions, followed up her junior grand champion award in Monday’s dog show with several purple ribbons at Tuesday’s horse show. This year was Robinson’s fourth showing animals, and she was grateful that Madison County proceeded with the 4-H showcases despite the fair’s limitations.
“I’m really happy to come out here this week, and I’m just thankful we get to be out here doing this,” Robinson said. “It’s definitely weird having all the horses here on trailers, but it’s nice for them because they don’t have to sleep here.”
A majority of the different horse show categories consisted of five to 10 exhibitors each, while some had as few as two. Participants were asked to perform various routines and commands with their horses, including trots, lopes, reverses, jogs, pivots, walks and 360-degree turns.
Tuesday’s judging was done by Chantel Sempek of Columbus, who was impressed by the way the exhibitors performed and made adjustments on the fly throughout the day.
“Overall, there were some really nice, quality horses here,” Sempek said. “Sometimes the horses don’t always do what you’d like them to in this setting, but just a little more work and time spent with the horses will bring a lot of these blue ribbons to purples. A lot of these kids made necessary changes, and that was really good to see.”
Among the more difficult performances on Tuesday was the “trail” routine, in which exhibitors were required to weave their horses through and over various obstacles. The routine started with the horses having to shuffle through an assortment of metal bars before trotting over a short wooden bridge and “serpentining” through several cones.
Exhibitors also were required to perform various pivots and turns through the remainder of the trail — with one of the pivots occurring within a rectangle-shaped area just large enough for an adult horse to fit within.
Tuesday’s horse show concluded with an assortment of speed events that consisted of barrels and other obstacles that participants were required to navigate in a series of timed events.
Sarah Polacek, a 4-H Extension associate, said the first two days of showcases at this year’s Madison County Fair have operated smoothly, a credit to each of the volunteers who have made this year’s events possible.
“When we were looking at what we would need as far as how many people, there were more than 200 positions that needed to be filled throughout the whole week for us to be able to make this work,” Polacek said. “A lot of our volunteers filled more than one of those positions, and we’re very, very appreciative of all the help we’ve been getting.”
More than 20 volunteers helped operate Tuesday’s horse show events, and there’s a sense of satisfaction knowing that the planning of each day is coming to fruition, Polacek said. Up until about two months ago, organizers feared that there wouldn’t be an opportunity to conduct anything short of face-to-face events.
“Once we were given some of the guidelines from the governor in May, I reached out to the Elkhorn Logan Valley Health Department and started making plans as to how this could go forward,” Polacek said. “Each day brings a different set of precautionary measures, but we were willing to meet those requirements in order to have a show. But there was definitely a fear that we would have to cancel altogether.”
Tuesday’s horse show consisted of sanitizing gates and requiring exhibitors to preserve social distance. Bathrooms were cleaned periodically throughout the day, and a designated volunteer was in charge of opening and closing the gates, as opposed to each of the exhibitors doing so themselves. Certain props also were eliminated this year to help reduce the spread of germs, Polacek said.
Polacek said that based on the response of exhibitors and their families, the showcases so far have been a huge success.
“The kids and their families are really thankful to be able to be out here and do what they really enjoy,” Polacek said. “You can tell by the smiles on the kids’ faces that they’re just really happy to be here, and that’s what helps assure you that this is all worthwhile.”
The 4-H animal showcases continue with a rabbit show, poultry show and a virtual livestock judging contest on Wednesday. Thursday’s events will consist of a swine show and bucket calf show before sheep, dairy and beef shows take place this weekend.