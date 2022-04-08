Good news … and bad news. In this case, they happen to be the same.
Good news: Nebraska is No. 1 (at least according to most sites). Bad news: Nebraska breezed into its top ranking in the category of Windiest State.
Perhaps you revel in the blasts and squalls. I would venture to say, though, that — certainly at this point in our ceaselessly tempestuous days — most people think of any wind as, per the expression, an ill wind that blows no good.
In addition to the fact that there is an extreme fire danger as well as dangers from downed power lines, trucks overturning on the road and flying objects not of the alien kind, there is the mental health hazard of having to endure the gusts and gales when venturing outside and the rattles, bangs and roars that are inescapable even when snugly inside — not to mention the shrieking of the wind that is impossible to escape inside our heads.
Humans seem to feel better about their own situations when they know that others have it worse — perhaps due to empathy, perhaps due to a sense of perverseness. Regardless, perhaps it will please you to know that Nebraska is not even in the Top 10 for highest wind gusts ever recorded.
Top honors do not even go to the United States: Barrow Island, Australia, recorded a 253 mph wind gust in 1996. The runner-up was in America, but not even in the Great Plains: Mt. Washington, New Hampshire, recorded a 231 mph wind gust in 1934. Although these two top wind gusts took place on different continents, both took place in April — and both in the second week of April, in fact. Based on April 2022 in Nebraska, this is no surprise, right?
It might surprise you, however, to learn that, according to at least two websites, Nebraska is not in the Top 10 for wind and hail claims for insurance. (Texans, despite their renowned desire to be tops in everything, might not be thrilled with their first-place ranking in this category.) Nevertheless, according to a bankrate.com site, Nebraska ranked second in the cost of homeowners’ insurance premiums for 2021!
In terms of Nebraska cities and wind, the Daily News reading area actually has it pretty good. According to USA.com, the top 10 cities in Nebraska with the highest average wind speeds are all located way to the west and south of this area — clustered around the joint where the northeast corner of Colorado touches us and where the contours of the state jog west into a panhandle. Farmers and ranchers are notorious for complaining about the weather. It’s too hot; it’s too cold. It’s too rainy; it’s too dry. And, of course: It’s too windy; it’s too still. In every case, people tend to get what they wish for — a change in weather. In particular, at one time, ranchers truly cursed the weather if it weren’t windy enough because the windmills wouldn’t pump and generate water for their cattle. Now, of course, many windmills have been replaced by underground water lines — and now, of course, lack of wind does not seem to be an issue.
Nebraska’s latest advertising slogan playfully denigrates itself with “Honestly, it’s not for everyone.” That humorous poking of fun at itself has enchanted travelers, with an apparent increase in tourism.
But that marketing campaign does not highlight Nebraska’s gusty weather. Good thing. I’m going to throw caution to the wind here and declare: Nebraska wind. Honestly, it’s not for everyone.
