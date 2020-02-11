My country’s been at war for longer than I’ve been alive.
I can’t remember a time when America hasn’t been killing people in the Middle East. We’ve been over there for almost two decades and so many people have died because of it and it makes me real sad.
Recently we bombed the country of Iran. There was most likely some legitimate concerns about our country’s safety when we made that decision but ultimately I think the decision was made because of imperialist reasons.
I don’t know much about war so I’m not going to pretend to be an expert on diplomacy. A lot of kids my age were talking about the war though, which I think is very good. There were a lot of people upset with America’s decision to bomb the country but mostly, people just meme’d on it. People joked about World War III and reinstating the draft. Of course, those things won’t happen, though. We don’t even need to reinstate the draft because military recruiters already prey on disadvantaged communities.
There is a problem with that though, a lot of Iranians died because of the bombings and a lot of Iranians will die because of my country’s imperialism. Americans will die too, though. Plenty of Americans have already died in our countless never-ending wars in the Middle East already, and that is terribly sad. The war isn’t being fought on American soil.
In Iran people have to look at this conflict square in the face because it’s happening right in their backyards.
I hope for a day in the near future when we won’t be fighting in the middle east but these wars in the Middle East aren’t going to end soon. We can’t just withdraw troops and leave the countries in the states they’re in. It sucks seeing trillions of dollars go to war when there are big problems like global warming, too. Bombing Iran, and more generally wars in the middle east are a waste of time, resources, money and lives.