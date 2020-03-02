On the day the March 2019 floods started, the rain was already pouring when my brother and I left our house in Osmond at 6 a.m.
I honestly didn’t pay much attention to the rain, other than worrying about it messing up my hair. March 13 was the day of our district speech meet, and I was envisioning a district title.
As my team headed for Hartington in the school van, the water was already rushing over Highway 20, and we almost slid off the road. The sensible person would have turned around. But the meet was still on, so we were going to be there.
Held in Hartington, the meet was big enough that both Hartington Cedar Catholic High School and Hartington-Newcastle Public Schools had to be used to fit everyone in. My teammates and I quickly realized that moving between buildings involved making a mad dash across a street that was already flowing with ankle-height water.
The next few hours involved a hundred stressed-out teenagers in their nicest clothes and impractical dress shoes hustling back and forth through the rain to present the speeches they had been perfecting for months. To most of us, the unrelenting rain was just a major interference with our very important day; we didn’t realize how much damage it was going to cause.
I first realized the rain was causing bigger problems than ruining my shoes when I finally sat down after my last round of speaking. Everyone around me was talking about spending the night in Hartington because the roads home were closed.
I went to find my mom, who had come to watch the meet. She was getting ready to take my brother to the local eye doctor. My brother wears special contacts that have to be taken out with a small tool called a plunger. If we had to spend the night away from home and he didn’t have the plunger, he would not be able to take his contacts out. Luckily, the eye doctor had one on hand.
They made it back in time for awards (our little team did very well, despite the circumstances), but then we had to figure out what to do for the night. By then, every main road into Osmond was closed.
Some of my teammates elected to stay in a hotel in Hartington. The rest of us piled back into the van. We made our way very slowly through the still-pouring rain back to Wausa, where we stayed with family friends until my dad could come pick us up in his pickup.
This year, our district speech meet is on March 18, and we are hoping for a much drier day.