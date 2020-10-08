The Norfolk Arts Center is hosting a special mini-exhibit entitled “Hometown Heroes” during the month of October.
Photographer Aaron Beckman has put together an inspiring collection of photographs capturing Norfolk area first responders in action. From rescue missions to community outreach, Beckman’s photos showcase our fire and rescue teams serving the public.
Beckman is the talent behind Nebraska Stock Photography, which specializes in capturing Nebraska — not just in a still frame, but in spirit.
Breathtaking wildlife shots, our diverse landscape, and agriculture are frequent subjects. Beckman has a working relationship with our emergency response teams, frequently filming their training exercises and providing the public an insider’s view of the intensity of the training that our first responders experience.
October is Nebraska’s Fire Prevention Month. The Norfolk Arts Center, in conjunction with Beckman’s “Hometown Heroes” exhibition, hopes to raise awareness and honor Norfolk’s hometown heroes. For every household membership purchased during the month of October, the NAC will offer a free membership to a Norfolk First Responder.
Beckman’s exhibit will only be on display during October, so don’t miss this opportunity to experience this evocative collection.
Also on exhibit in the main gallery and atrium are works by artists Judith Anthony Johnston and Jody McQuillan. Their work will be on display through Nov. 25.
First Fridays have been a staple of the Norfolk Arts Center since 2014. In that time, countless artists, musicians, writers and performers have graced the amateur “stage” of First Friday.
The NAC recently announced that First Fridays will be on hiatus while the event is re-envisioned. Recent years have seen the trend of First Friday becoming mostly an open mic session. The NAC would like to rethink the approach to First Fridays and make it a more encompassing event for all types of creativity and art — visual and performance. They are asking for your input by sharing your favorite memories of and favorite parts about First Friday to help craft a better event.
The Norfolk Arts Center is open to the public. Admittance to the gallery is free. Current operating days and hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.