Homemade holiday gifts are a nice option

The holiday shopping season is in full swing. Finding the perfect gift can be elusive and sometimes rewarding, but don’t discount the pleasure of creating and giving handmade gifts.
Handmade gifts are unique. You may find something similar, but there will never be an exact replica. They take time and effort, but they are an embodiment of our care, which is what makes them special.
What’s more, creating something to give is also a gift to yourself. Arts and crafts are therapeutic. They are budget-friendly as well. With Christmas, Hanukkah and New Years’ coming up, there are ample opportunities to stretch your imagination without stretching your budget.
If you’re not sure what to make, a good option for all skill levels is a custom card. A watercolor greeting card design \h— a candle, evergreen or ornament, for example, is fun and economical. If you aren’t comfortable with the paintbrush, try watercolor pencils to sketch your design, then soften the lines by gently brushing water over them. Not confident of your drawing skills? Try stamping, embossing or scrapbooking techniques.
Handmade doesn’t need to be limited to cards or gift tags. Artful arrangements, handmade ornaments and custom cookies are all creative and easy to personalize.
If you’d like to be creative and help your community, the Elkhorn Valley Museum hosts a quilting bee the second Saturday of each month through February. All skill levels are invited to join, and a virtual option is available. The quilts created by the group will be donated to the Behavioral Health Specialists’ foster care services.
If you need a bit of guidance, several small businesses around town offer workshops. Revitalized Studio has upcoming painting classes with different holiday themes. You can also book private groups or lessons. Magnolia’s offers workshops and Facebook live events.
Short on time? Craft fairs are the place to find unique items and a great way to support local artists. But you don’t need a craft fair to find beautiful original items. Area artists have jewelry, paintings, pottery and more available around town. Stop by the Norfolk Arts Center to see a selection of giftable works. Ravenwood offers gifts by artists both local and from around the country. They also offer custom laser-engraving on a variety of items.
All gifts are thoughtful, but handmade is from the heart. Whether you’re gifting a personal work or just a handwritten note to the recipient, that personal connection makes the gift more meaningful for all.