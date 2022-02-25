Home, sweet guest

All is right with the world again — or will be in about an hour, as I am writing this column. That’s because my daughter and her boyfriend will be “home” — meaning “here” — then.
I haven’t seen them since August, when I drove to Chicago to visit them, and it’s been longer since my husband saw them.
It’s not for lack of trying.
They had planned to come to Nebraska the week after Christmas so that we could celebrate our family Christmas (“we” meaning my husband and me, aka the old fogey parents, and our kids, their significant others and our grandchildren).
That fell through after my son’s whole family and my husband came down with … the flu? A cold? COVID? Who knows. It didn’t matter. The end result was that there was too much sickness for a visit to be reasonably considered.
The second attempt was the middle of January. My daughter fell ill a couple of days before she and her boyfriend were supposed to leave.
The third attempt was shortly before the middle of February. You know how it is said that the third time’s a charm? Well, not so much. I barely had time to get excited about the visit before my daughter’s boyfriend also succumbed to germs.
So, we are now on the fourth attempt. You know what they say about the fourth time? Neither do I. I’m hoping that from this experience we can create some new saying that touts the benefits of the fourth time.
My fingers have been crossed ever since we set this date because I’ve been feeling a bit like I’m the wild card here as I’m the only one among us who hasn’t been sick in the past three months. Apparently, crossing your fingers helps because I’m still healthy.
Since she graduated college in 2015, my daughter has been officially gone from our house as she moved to Texas then. Now she lives in Chicago.
Regardless of where she lives, though, this — our place — will always be her home in my mind.
How old do your children have to be before you stop saying that they are “coming home” when they come to visit? How old do your children have to be before they stop saying they are “going home” when they go to see their parents? Maybe never.
Still, after a child has grown up and moved away and then comes home, she is a visitor as opposed to a resident of the household. Several days before one of the first attempts at a family Christmas, I told my daughter that I had begun cleaning the house. She told me that I shouldn’t feel like I needed to spend a lot of time doing that.
“I always clean my house for guests,” I said.
“I’m a ‘guest’ now?” she asked, a little … not offended exactly but maybe sad or disappointed.
Is it bad to be a guest? From my perspective, it’s bad because she doesn’t live here, and I miss her terribly. But from her perspective, it should be good because guests are treated like royalty. What’s wrong with that?
I know she doesn’t care whether I have dust bunnies or smudges on the mirrors. But I am hoping that the fact that I want to impress her makes her feel special.
Regardless of whether I dub her a “resident” or a “guest,” though, this house — or, in fact, whatever house we may end up living in — will always be her home.
