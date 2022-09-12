My name is Charlie Henkel, and I have strong opinions on many things.
There is arguably more important and useful information about myself that would be a much better first sentence than what I’ve written, such as how I’m a home-schooled senior in high school or that I play the drums. I could talk about how I have a passion for film making and video editing or that I’m a Catholic, but I like what I’ve chosen and now I will tell you why in a very long-winded fashion.
I think all of us have strong opinions. Some of us are just better at hiding them (let it be known that I am not one of those people). Some of us are very bad at hiding them (let it be known that I am one of these people). Whatever the case, we all have them and most of the time they are absurdly irrational.
For instance, growing up, I was of the opinion that a monster inhabited the shadows of my bedroom. Now, I had never seen this monster, but I just knew it was there waiting for me to let my guard down so it could, well, maybe I wasn’t sure what it would do to me, but I knew it would be bad.
This fear, this irrational opinion, led me to run about the house at night constantly checking over my shoulder, and even sleeping with my face to the wall so I wouldn't see it when the monster ate me (flawed logic even for a child).
Later on in life, I managed to piece together that monsters aren’t real (or at least the bedtime ones) and moved on with my life, moving about the house at a much more normal pace.
The reason I bring this story up is that many people assume, simply because they have lived for a certain amount of time and no longer hold silly beliefs like monsters or Santa Claus, that their opinions are not only correct but rational and dare I even say, logical.
Simply put, this is not true. The very definition of an opinion is a view or judgment formed about something, not necessarily based on fact or knowledge.
Ah yes, clearly a sound and firm foundation on which to structure your life and beliefs.
I don’t mean to suggest I do not also hold silly opinions, or even that it’s not perfectly normal to have irrational opinions, I do, and it is.
What I mean to say is this: By acknowledging that your opinions are often not founded with much evidence and attempting to examine the subject you have formed an opinion on with an open eye you can greatly educate yourself and simultaneously ensure the next time someone challenges your opinion, you have a firm defense.
That is exactly why I was so excited when I saw the 20 Below article in the paper. “Oh yes,” I thought to myself, “A chance to bother other people with my opinions on trending topics, and simultaneously exercise my love for writing.”
In all seriousness, what I aim to do with my 20 Below spot (for which I am very thankful), is to approach topics with a more skeptical eye. To detach from my own pre-existing opinions, examine the evidence and the facts, and form a factual, logical opinion.
My hope is that my findings and views will be of some interest to you, the reader, and maybe even help you form your own opinions, ones that will hopefully be much more logical than before.
Or maybe you will just think me rather silly and forget about everything I’ve written. Either way, I am extremely excited to begin this journey of words and knowledge. Until next time.