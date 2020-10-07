Home Instead Senior Care has a new home in downtown Norfolk.
The provider of personalized in-home service for senior care recently moved its administrative offices from its previous location at 18th Street and Pasewalk Avenue to the former Copycraft Printing location at 211 W. Norfolk Ave.
Owner Andrea Trautman said the relocation was the fulfillment of a goal: “After purchasing Home Instead Senior Care in 2018, I knew that it would be my next goal to find a building location that would best serve the community, the clients and caregivers that we have the privilege to serve, as well as meet the changing and growing needs of our company.”
Trautman purchased the new location last year and has spent the better part of the time since renovating with a team of building professionals from Norfolk. She said the new space provides a safe, visible and easily accessible location, which will incorporate a state-of-the-art training center that will allow Home Instead to enhance the delivery of training it provides to its caregivers.
“We believe that quality training and support to our caregivers is essential to the delivery of exceptional care,” Trautman said.
Trautman’s own passion for providing care for seniors took root during childhood when she established a close relationship with her grandparents. After high school and while pursuing her undergraduate and master’s degrees at Wayne State College, she worked for a temp agency as a certified nursing assistant and eventually transitioned to home care. There, she received firsthand experience with the home care concept, which Home Instead delivers.
“Home Instead Senior Care provides person-centered, relationship-based home care services, which allow seniors and others to continue living at home, despite the challenges that they may face,” Trautman said. “This service in turn provides its clients the ability to remain independent, healthy and happy within the comforts of their home and provides much-needed respite and peace of mind to family members who are oftentimes involved in caring for their loved ones.”
Trautman said Home Instead embraces the concept of high-tech, as well as high touch, as technology complements the work of caregivers by allowing them, as well as clients and family members, access to an online portal. The portal allows caregivers to clock in and clock out via mobile application, log tasks and view the plan of care associated with each client with whom they work.
Home Instead’s administrative team includes Trautman, Kim Dvorak, Jennifer Ragusa and Joan Klug. Roughly 80 caregivers are on staff to provide services to seniors throughout Northeast Nebraska.
The business has served the area since 1996. It operated out of its former location for 10 years before moving to its new space in mid-September.
Trautman said she is excited to be part of the spirit and culture of downtown Norfolk.
“It is an area that is thriving with people, activity, traffic and exciting new growth and development,” she said. “I consider it a joy and privilege to be part of this special area of Norfolk and to have the opportunity to further connect with community and business members alike and to be involved in the many exciting events and activities that take place in the heart of our great community of Norfolk.”
Home Instead will host an open house for the public from 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14. Visitors will be able to tour the location, meet staff and grab a to-go lunch. The Elkhorn Logan Valley Health Department will be providing flu shots and shingles vaccines that day, as well.
Trautman said working with area health care providers and partners in senior care has been key in helping make the home care difference possible for many seniors.
“The COVID pandemic has truly highlighted the work of our treasured caregivers, which are essential front-line workers,” Trautman said. “I am proud to say that the work that they do has allowed many seniors to return home or remain home, which is critical to their health, safety and well-being.”