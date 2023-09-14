LEIGH – On an evening when Clarkson/Leigh junior Izzy Hollatz was honored for reaching 1,000 career assists, she showed that she can can help teammates earn assists, too.
Hollatz added six kills to go along with her 20 set assists to direct the Class C No. 1-rated Patriots to their 11th sweep to start their season. This was an impressive 25-23, 25-18, 25-15 victory over No. 5 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family.
Hollatz – who entered the match with an even 1,100 career assists but was honored during a home match with a postgame video tribute for surpassing 1,000 earlier in the season – might be the main reason her assists numbers decline slightly this year.
“She kind of switched roles a little bit with us running that 6-2 (offense),” Clarkson/Leigh coach Becky Schneider said. “We thought she could be a threat offensively too as a hitter. She struggled a little in that first set but then she came alive.
“She’s one that teams don’t really scout, and they’re not ready for her. If we continue to work with her, I think she can be a big-time threat for us.”
That provided another weapon for the loaded Patriots (11-0), who got the usual production of 17 kills from Chloe Hanel.
“I think (Hollatz hitting) keeps us balanced so teams don’t know who to hone in on,” Schneider said. “Obviously we’ve got Chloe Hanel who deserves a lot of credit. She leads the team and is our go-to, but at the end of the day, teams are going to hone in on her, block her and shut her down. So we have a way to mix things up a little bit and give her a break so others can get in the mix, too.”
Hollatz, a 5-foot-9 second-year starter at setter, said it was special to be recognized for her milestone.
“It feels great, and I have to thank my teammates because they get the kills after I set them up,” she said.
With 47 kills, Hollatz already has eight more this year than during her entire sophomore season. She said playing in a 6-2 has been an adjustment.
“It is a little more stressful because I’m not used to hitting, but it’s nice to get two different stats,” she said.
Having a teammate like Hanel to set to is a luxury Hollatz appreciates. Hanel has 1,360 career kills.
“You know she’s going to get a kill most of the time,” Hollatz said. “You set her up and give it to her.”
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (8-2) suffered its second consecutive loss after falling 3-1 to Oakland-Craig on Tuesday.
But the Bulldogs made the Patriots fight, especially in the first set when HLHF led 19-18 after a 5-0 run. After it was tied at 21, Clarkson/Leigh finished things out with a 4-2 run that included a pair of kills from Baylee Settje.
“We were playing to win,” Schneider said. “The mentality part of it won that set. They pushed us out of our comfort zone. I felt that we didn’t collapse, and we played to win, stayed aggressive and didn’t shy away.
“The girls have played together for so long, there’s a lot of trust there. There’s a drive and a want to win. We’ve had a few teams challenge us, but we have goals. The girls have goals, and they’re going to do anything they can to get those goals.”
The Patriots only trailed 2-1 in the second set and used a 10-1 run to go up 12-4. They never trailed in the third.
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family coach Cami Oelsligle said this week’s losses are learning experiences for the Bulldogs.
“We said we can get better from them,” she said. “It’s not the championship game of the East Husker (Conference tournament), it’s not subdistricts, it’s not state. It’s not any of those things, so we can get better.
“Tuesday was disappointing because if we played like we did tonight on Tuesday, we would have beat Oakland. But that’s a learning experience for the girls, too.”
The strong first set is an encouraging sign for the Bulldogs, who returned a lot of experience from a team that was full of new starters last year.
“We executed the game plan,” Oelisligle said. “We said we had to serve seams because if they get in system on serve receive, Hanel is a great athlete. She’s going to put it in your face. We did an excellent job of that.
‘We keyed on their open spots on the court and limited our errors. I think if we limited a few more of our errors, we had the set. It showed we can do it, and that built a little bit of confidence.”
Claire Korth led the Bulldogs with 10 kills.
Humphrey/LHF 23 18 15
Clarkson/Leigh 25 25 25
HUMPHREY/LINDSAY HOLY FAMILY (kills-aces-blocks): Alivia Schemek 0-0-0, Claire Korth 10-2-0, Addison Groene 0-0-0, Barbie Korth 0-0-0, Abilyn Schneider 1-1-0, Ali Brnadl 6-0-0, Alexis Groteluschen 5-1-0, Faith Korth 6-0-0, Ashley Pfeifer 0-0-0. Totals 28-4-0.
CLARKSON/LEIGH (kills-aces-blocks): Izzy Hollatz 6-0-0, Chloe Hanel 17-2-1, Kendall Schneider 0-0-0, Cadence Indra 0-0-0, Brynn Settje 6-0-0, Gracelyn Eisenmann 4-0-0, Tanyn Larson 5-0-0, Baylee Settje 5-0-0, Alyssa Gurnsey 0-0-0, Ava Kasik 0-0-0. Totals 43-2-1.
Set assists: HLHF 24 (A. Schneider 23, Pfeifer 1); C/L 40 (Hollatz 20, K. Schneider 16, Br. Settje 2, Indra 1, Ba. Settje 1).