LEIGH — Christmas is for kids. At least, that’s what the song says.
It’s especially true in the small Colfax County town of Leigh, where the kids are in charge of the Christmas celebration.
The Leigh Community Christmas Festival is set to take place from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Colfax County Fairgrounds. The event also will include a tour of homes from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.
The festival takes place every other year. It’s largely organized by members of the Leigh Area Foundation Youth Advisory Committee, a group made up of students at Leigh High School whose goal is to promote civic leadership.
Justine Fischer, a teacher at the school who serves as an adult adviser for the committee, said members observe various civic meetings — village board and school board, for example — throughout the year and offer input to the community’s foundation.
The group’s involvement with the holiday festival began with the desire to replace outdated Christmas lights.
“They were horrendous,” Fischer said of the old lights. “They were probably from the ‘50s, and they had just seen better days. They wanted to raise money for Christmas lights.”
One of the group members floated the idea of reviving the Christmas festival the community once held annually until sometime in the 1990s. The festival was revived in 2015 and began taking place again every other year as a fundraiser.
Since then, the event has taken on a life of its own.
“They plan the whole thing and do it every other year to keep people excited,” Fischer said.
Fischer said members of the group — which has grown from eight to 28 in a few short years — make calls to businesses that provide trees for the Festival of Trees, as well as the vendors for the craft show. They also work at the event, manning various stations and volunteering their time and talents to make sure the festival goes off without a hitch.
Fischer said fellow teacher Megan Hillen has worked with her life skills class to convert an old camper into a vendor station from which hot chocolate will be sold. Students also will make the soups for the concession stand and cakes for the festival’s cake walk, she said.
The group — which is open to Leigh High School students in grades 10 through 12 — uses funds raised during the event to carry out community-centered projects.
New Christmas lights for the light poles in Leigh were among the first purchases made. String lights also were purchased to outline the downtown businesses. Last spring, the group put in a new scoreboard at the baseball field.
Fischer said the group hasn’t identified its next project, but it hopes to add onto the funds it already has at the bank. She added that the Marolf Family Trust also has been a generous contributor to the group’s endeavors.
Natalie Reeves, a Creston resident who is a senior at Leigh High School, said youths who join have to write an essay about why they would like to become part of the group and how their membership will benefit the community. She became a member as soon as she was eligible and now serves as its president.
“I feel honored to know that I can make such an impact on not only my community but my younger peers, too,” Reeves said. “Having an impact on the community is not only benefiting me, but the generations to come and, to me, that is what matters.”
Fischer — who is a graduate of Leigh High School and returned to the community to teach — said she hopes the group helps get the message to young people that they are needed in the community in the future.
“We hope they come back to Leigh someday because they have fond memories of being in the community,” she said.
Reeves said regardless of where she ends up in the future, she knows being part of the group will provide a lasting impact on her.
“No matter what community I end up in in my future, I hope to continue to be involved through volunteering and continue to be a role model for youth,” Reeves said.