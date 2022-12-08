The holidays are a busy time of year, but taking time to make memories together is an invaluable gift. What better way to create memories than by being creative together? To that end, the Norfolk Arts Center has December activities for the entire family to enjoy.
On Friday, Dec. 9, the NAC is hosting its annual Christmas concert with the Norfolk Area Chamber Singers. All ages are invited to celebrate the season with the joyful singing of the Chamber Singers while enjoying decadent desserts. Tickets are available for purchase at the NAC or on its website.
An open classroom ceramic painting experience is planned for Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. This free workshop is open to all ages and offers the chance to create a gift or keepsake for your family. It also allows you to create memories together.
On Wednesday, Dec. 14, teens and adults can explore the art of abstract painting while learning to relax and focus on the finer details of life in the Mindfulness Painting class. This hourlong workshop focuses on how you feel as much as the art itself. This is a good opportunity to take a bit of time for yourself during the hectic holiday buildup.
Ceramic Santa Wine and Paint class on Friday, Dec. 16, offers adults a fun opportunity to spend the evening with friends painting a keepsake for their home. This is a fun twist on the traditional “sip and paint” events.
The NAC has opened two new exhibits as well. In the main gallery, mixed media works by artists and educators John McCaughey and Lisa Wicka are on display. Both artists explore space, texture and color in their abstract works. McCaughey is an assistant professor of print media at Wayne State College. Wicka is an associate professor of art and design at the University of Wisconsin.
In the atrium gallery, artist Klaire Lockheart’s “brodalisque” works are on display. Lockheart works in oil portraiture. She approaches her subjects with humor to underscore her critique of the traditional representation of women in art. In the art world, an odalisque is a reclining female “attendant,” oftentimes passive and nude. The “brodalisque” uses masculine men who re-create these poses of historic odalisques in modern times — for example, a casually dressed male reclining in his man cave surrounded by junk food.
The new exhibits will be on display through Feb. 22. Admission to the NAC galleries is free and open to the public. For more information about upcoming classes and events, contact the NAC or visit its website.