Jason and Jamie Janise of Norfolk proved that they were willing to literally go the extra mile to support the United States Hockey League’s Sioux City Musketeers.
That loyal fandom earned the couple their own special treat on Wednesday.
The Musketeers organization brought the Clark Cup to Norfolk to be displayed during a fourth anniversary celebration of the Janises’ business, Poppin’ Delights.
“We can’t say enough that they brought the cup over from Sioux City to share with it,” Jason Janise said. “It’s a long time coming, so it says a lot. It’s great for us that as much as we put into the sport, the organization recognizes their fans and are willing to do something back for us. That says a lot.”
Sioux City earned possession of the Clark Cup by winning the USHL’s 12-team playoff over the course of late April and May.
The Musketeers claimed their first championship in 20 years by beating the Madison Capitals 3-1 in the best-of-5 final.
After Sioux City took a 2-1 series lead with a 3-2 win in Madison on May 20, that led to a big choice for the Janises concerning Game 4 on the next day.
“Our son got married on Friday, the 20th of May,” Jason said. “We woke up the following morning in Omaha and drove straight to Madison, Wisconsin, because we were going to make sure we were going to be there if they were going to win it.
“We were there in 2017 five years ago when they lost it in Game 5 (of the finals) in overtime, and that was heartbreaking. There was no way we were going to miss this one. It was an interesting day to wake up in Omaha and drive to Madison, Wisconsin.”
It became a trip well worth it after Sioux City claimed the Clark Cup by scoring 5 minutes, 48 seconds into overtime.
“It was beyond words,” Jamie said. “It was just joyful. We know a lot of (the players’) parents, so they were all there with us. To get down on the ice and celebrate with the kids that we’ve followed for a couple of years and developed friendships with is crazy.”
The Janises slowly developed their devotion to the Musketeers.
“For a couple years, we just went to certain games, then we found out that we were paying just as much for our individual tickets throughout the year as we would for season tickets,” Jamie said. “Then we also always got the same seats, which is nice.”
Now they are nearing a decade as season ticket holders for a franchise that plays 31 regular-season home games — plus hopefully multiple more in the playoffs — almost 80 miles away from Norfolk in Sioux City’s Tyson Events Center.
“This will be our ninth year as season ticket holders coming up, and we just absolutely fell in love with the organization, the team,” Jason said. “We’ve gotten to know so many of the boys, so many of the people, the coaches, the owners, families of the boys.
“It’s a fabulous atmosphere. We love it. If you are willing to drive three hours roundtrip multiple times a week, you have to love it.”
The USHL is the country’s top Tier I hockey league. Its players range in ages from 16 to 20 with a majority of them moving on to play at the NCAA Division I level. The league had 47 players and 10 alumni picked in last week’s NHL draft, including four Musketeers.
The Janises don’t just enjoy Musketeers games themselves. They also like the opportunities to meet the players and build bonds with them over the course of their time in Sioux City.
“It’s nice because just getting to know them because the boys are very humble kids,” Jason said. “You know you are only going to be with them for a short time in Sioux City — two years at best for a lot of them. So getting to know them and their parents and learn about the effort they put in is special.
“I don’t know if many people realize the amount of time they put in on the ice to get to this point and to move forward. It’s hard to explain the bond you have with some of them and their parents. They appreciate you being a fan and showing up for them.”
This past season’s players will have their names on the Clark Cup for decades to come. The Janises appreciated the chance to show off the trophy to their customers.
“It’s a lot of hours, a lot of time,” Jamie said. “In a way it’s kind of sad. A lot of those kids won’t be back this year. They’ll move on to college and other, bigger things. It’s something only that group can share.”