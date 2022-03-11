LINCOLN — It takes beating the best to be the best. None have learned that more over the past week than the Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family Bulldogs.
After a 25-1 regular season in Class C2, the 2021 state champions in Class D1 defeated last year's D1 runner-up Howells-Dodge by three in overtime in the state quarterfinal. Two days later, they beat Norfolk Catholic — the team that handed them the one loss — 42-40 after a last-second shot was blocked.
On Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena, HLHF topped the Grand Island Central Catholic Crusaders, the defending champions of C2, in a fashion that was somehow even more exciting than the previous two games, winning 43-42 in overtime.
“That was a really fun game. My heart goes out to GICC,” coach Joe Hesse said. “They have some really good players, some really good kids and they played their butts off and it was fun.”
With 17.4 seconds remaining, the game was tied 37-37. Isaac Herbeck received an inbounds pass not far from the mid-court line and was doubled by Jason Sjuts and Sage Frauendorfer. After a few seconds, Herbek made his way around Frauendorfer and drove to the hoop. He put up a shot that didn’t go, but was fouled by Jacob Sjuts.
It was Jacob Sjuts’ fifth foul of the game, sending him to the sidelines for good. Meanwhile, Herbek, who entered Friday as an 87 percent career free-throw shooter, went to the charity stripe for two with 4.8 to go.
He missed both of them. Jason Sjuts’ half-court heave was off, forcing the game into overtime, where the Bulldogs would have to win without their leading scorer.
“I thought we were done for when Herbek went to the line,” Jason Sjuts said. “I kind of knew our team in overtime, we were going to need a spark.”
Three minutes into the extra period, the game was tied 42-42 and the Crusaders once again had a chance to win it.
After taking time off the clock on what they hoped would be their last possession, Brayton Johnson dumped the ball back to Marcus Lowry and set a pick for him to get space. Lowry drove to the hoop, pulled up and let it fly for a go-ahead jumper.
It hit the back of the rim and into the hands of Spier. He passed to Jason Sjuts, who drove down the court and was fouled by Lowry with 3.7 to go.
Jason had a chance to put his team ahead with mere seconds left, something his counterpart in Herbek failed to accomplish just minutes prior. Jason, however, had been training for a moment like this.
“My dad’s a big believer in free throws win games,” Jason said. “Every state tournament we’ve been to, the day before, we always go up to the gym and we shoot about 100 free throws at school. It’s helped a lot in these four years.”
And it helped again in that moment, when he hit the first free throw to put the Bulldogs up by one. However, his second attempt was off the mark and fell into the hands of Brayton Johnson, who called timeout with 1.9 seconds remaining to set up one last play.
Following the timeout, Johnson threw a hail mary from in front of the media desk to just outside the paint, hoping to find 6 foot, 8 inch Gil Jengmer for the winning shot. Jengmer came down with it and put up the shot, but it hit the front end of the rim and landed into Keller’s hands as time expired.
“My heart stopped for a few seconds,” Jacob Sjuts said on the play.
Initially, it was the Bulldogs who struggled to make plays. The team went 3 from 11 on field goals in the first quarter. Jenger scored six of his 12 points in the period and Lowry hit a pair of threes to get Central Catholic going.
After Jengmer made a layup to start the second quarter, the Bulldogs responded with an 8-2 run to make it 16-15 with 1:15 remaining. HLHF had a chance to take the lead for the first time all game when Frauendorfer inbounded to Keller underneath.
However, Keller’s shot bounced up off the rim and into the hands of Jengmer. After some dribbles, he heaved it down the court to Lowry, who tossed up a shot past Kyle Preister that went in. The Crusaders entered halftime with an 18-15 lead and some momentum.
GICC held a 13-8 edge in rebounds at the break and had five second-chance points to the Bulldogs’ zero. The former was a focal point of their conversations at the break.
“It felt like too many in a low, low scoring game,” Hesse said. “We had to address the rebounding and we did a good job in the second half.”
The Bulldogs outrebounded the Crusaders 16-14 the rest of the way.
The teams traded baskets to start the third quarter. However, the Bulldogs used an 8-2 run — capped off by three free throws by Preister — to tie it up with 1:24 to go. Seven seconds later, Jacob Sjuts put HLHF up for the first time all day with a three-point play.
His team used the momentum to take a 32-31 lead into the fourth.
Each and every state tournament game the Bulldogs played came down to the final seconds, one in regulation and now two in overtime.
“I’m just really proud of everyone. It’s been a fun ride,” Jason said. “To come out and win each and every one of these games, it just speaks to the grit and the toughness that we have here as a team.”
The 10 seniors that make up Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family’s roster, which includes both Jason and Jacob Sjuts, secured their 100th win as a group with the championship.
NEBRASKA CLASS C2 BOYS STATE BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP
GICC 12 6 13 6 5 — 42
HLHF 7 8 17 5 6 — 43
GRAND ISLAND CENTRAL CATHOLIC (24-4): Marcus Lowry, 10-14 3-6 26; Gil Jengmer, 5-7 2-4 12; Brayton Johnson, 0-3 2-2 2; Isaac Herbek, 1-5 0-3 2; Ishmael Nadir, 0-1 0-2 0; Jacob Stegman, 0-1 0-0 0; Total, 16-31 7-17 42.
HUMPHREY/LINDSAY HOLY FAMILY (28-1): Jacob Sjuts, 4-8 8-10 16; Ethan Keller, 2-7 0-0 4; Jett Spier; 0-1 0-0 0; Cooper Beller, 1-3 0-1 2; Jason Sjuts, 5-16 6-8 16; Sage Frauendorfer, 1-3 0-0 2; Kyler Preister, 0-0 3-3 3; Total, 13-38 17-22 43.