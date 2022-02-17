HUMPHREY — The Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family Bulldogs are headed to a district final for a third straight year after defeating Elgin Public/Pope John to win subdistrict D1-6 on Thursday.
With the game tied at five with six minutes, 31 seconds left in the first quarter, Alisha Dahlberg hit a three and Addison Schneider hit two free throws to spark a 10-4 run for HLHF to end the period.
Keyera Eisenhauer hit a three and Maddie Kolm made a two to narrow the deficit for the Wolfpack. However, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family used a three from Lexi Frauendorfer to spark another 10-4 run before free throws from Kolm and Ashlynne Charf made it 31-20 at half.
The Bulldogs were able to stay ahead thanks largely to a tough press defense and strong team rebounding. They would go on to out rebound Elgin Public/Pope John 51-30 and forced 16 turnovers in the game.
“Our press is beneficial for us just to get us moving rather than to get steals,” coach Kandee Hanzel said. “I think we just needed to get fired up.”
When it came to rebounds, it was hard to find someone more effective than Frauendorfer, who tied with Schneider for the team lead with 11.
“I think putting ourselves in there and being our feisty selves really helped us,” Frauendorfer said. “We’re just ‘go get the ball’ kind of people.”
Though the physicality was tough for Elgin Public/Pope John to handle, they wouldn’t go down without a fight. Not if Charf had anything to say about it.
The sophomore scored nine of the red and black’s 11 points in the third quarter en route to her team-best 16 and nine rebounds in the contest.
A two from Kolm helped make it a 33-25 game with 5:04 left in the period. Claire Korth hit a three in response and ended the quarter with another to make it 42-31 heading into the final eight minutes.
Kaylee Ramold hit a three with 4:16 left to help keep it a ballgame, but the Wolfpack were never able to narrow the deficit by much.
The teams had played each other on Jan. 27 and the Bulldogs came away with a 71-53 win that night.
“We knew it was going to be an uphill battle tonight,” coach Randy Eisenhauer said.
The team saw injuries to Taylynne Charf and Keyera Eisenhauer come up on them early, but he was proud of the way they kept on going.
“Those girls fought through that pain,” Eisenhaier said. “They fought through everything.”
Elgin Public/Pope John will wait to see if they did enough to earn one of the four wild card spots for district finals. The Wolfpack are ranked eighth in the most recent NSAA ratings, which were updated following subdistrict finals on Wednesday night.
Subdistrict D1-6 final
Elgin Public/Pope John 9 11 12 13 — 45
Humphrey/Lindsay HF 19 12 11 18 — 60
ELGIN PUBLIC/POPE JOHN (17-6): Taylynne Charf, 0-1 2-2 2; Ashlynne Charf, 6-14 4-6 16; Skyler Meis, 1-5 2-2 4; Kaylee Ramold, 1-7 0-0 3; Callie Heithoff, 0-1 1-2 1; Keyera Eisenhauer, 3-10 0-0 9; Maddie Kolm, 4-7 0-2 8; Kate Furstenau, 1-1 0-0 2, Total, 16-51 9-14 45.
HUMPHREY/LINDSAY HOLY FAMILY (18-6): Claire Korth, 4-7 0-0 11; Paige Beller, 2-13 1-2 5; Halle Beller, 1-5 0-0 2; Alisha Dahlberg, 4-4 2-2 12; Lexi Frauendorfer, 3-11 1-5 9; Addison Schneider, 9-15 3-4 21; Total, 23-55 7-13 60.