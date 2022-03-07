LINCOLN — In the past two seasons, the Howells-Dodge Jaguars and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family Bulldogs have met six times, including three this season.
Accolades at stake in those contests included a subdistrict title, an East Husker Conference tournament title and the Class D1 state title in 2021. The Bulldogs won each of the two meetings between the teams this season.
On Monday, with a trip to the Class C2 boys state semifinals at stake, the teams concluded their third and final chapter of the 2022 season, and it somehow topped all the previous games they played.
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family held on in overtime to defeat Howells-Dodge 55-52 in the quarterfinals at Lincoln Northeast High School.
“They had an answer for everything and then some,” Bulldogs coach Joe Hesse said. “Guys just made enough plays at the end to get it done.”
The biggest play came with under a minute left in overtime and the Bulldogs clinging to a two-point lead. The Jaguars tried to get the ball to R.J. Bayer in the post, but Cooper Bellar knocked the ball away, forcing the black and green to foul him with two seconds left.
Bellar hit his first free throw but missed the second, Blake Sindelar corralled the rebound and found Brittin Sindelar at the half-court line, whose last-chance heave didn’t beat the buzzer.
“You’ve got to give them credit. They don’t get rattled,” Jaguars coach Kevin Janata said on the late turnover. “We were going to try to hold for one last shot and they couldn’t even let us have that.”
HLHF entered the final eight minutes of regulation up 41-35. Gavin Nelson cut into that with a three.
The Jaguars had entered the fourth in the bonus and used that to their advantage. Blake Sindelar and R.J. Bayer combined to go 6 for 6 from the charity stripe and made it a 46-44 game with 3:58 to go.
Sindelar followed up with a drive to the hoop just 25 seconds later to tie the game for the first time since tip-off. It was his first field goal of the game.
The teams traded free throws for a while afterwards, but a breakaway drive by Lance Brester following a Bulldogs turnover put the Jaguars up 50-48 with 1:25 remaining.
Jacob Sjuts was fouled on the next possession and made both free throws to tie it up. Each team had a chance to score the winning basket in regulation, but neither succeeded.
This was the 10th time this season that these East Husker conference rivals had faced since the current seniors were freshmen. Four of Howells-Dodge’s four losses this season were to the Bulldogs.
As a result, the teams have gained a lot of respect for one another, so much so that Hesse was a bit dad to see their season end.
“Their coaches are good dudes. Their kids are good dudes,” he said. “Sometimes you play a rival and you beat them and you're like ‘Yeah! Go home!’, but I wish those guys could get another game down here.
“They’re awesome people and they’re fun to compete against. They bring out the best in each other, I think.”
Up next for Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family is a state semifinal date with Norfolk Catholic, who beat them 39-36 in the subdistrict final on Feb. 24 for their only loss of the season.
“Our guys have wanted a crack at them since the last time we played. We didn’t shoot the ball particularly well,” Hesse said. “That’s what I tell myself and then I watch them play Cedar and I don’t know where the shots come against that defense.
“They just have some really good athletes and we’re going to have to find a way to get it done.”
NEBRASKA STATE C2 BOYS STATE BASKETBALL QUARTERFINALS
Howells-Dodge 12 13 10 15 2 — 52
Humphrey/LHF 15 12 14 9 5 — 55
HOWELLS-DODGE (22-4): Lance Brester 2-6 0-0 4; Aiden Meyer 0-0 2-2 2; Gavin Nelson 6-10 0-0 18; R.J. Bayer 6-9 4-4 16; Blake Sindelar 2-10 8-11 12; Aandy Dominguez 0-0 0-2 0; Total 16-42 14-19 52.
HUMPHREY/LINDSAY HOLY FAMILY (26-1): Jett Spier 1-2 0-0 3; Kyle Preister 1-5 1-2 4; Cooper Beller 2-6 3-5 7; Sage Frauendorfer 4-9 5-11 14; Jason Sjuts 4-7 2-2 11; Jacob Sjuts 6-9 4-4 16; Total 18-42 15-24 55.