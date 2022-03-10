LINCOLN – Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family looked like a title contender right from the start of Thursday’s Class D1 girls basketball state tournament semifinal.
Archbishop Bergan just looked uncomfortable.
The third-seeded Bulldogs forced the second-seeded Knights to miss their first 14 shots to race out to an 18-1 lead.
That set the table for Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family to cruise into its first finals appearance with a 53-38 victory at the Devaney Sports Center.
“I know we put it all together. I’m kind of shocked here,” HLHF coach Kandee Hanzel said. “We came to play, and they’ve been ready to play since we finished Nebraska Christian (in the first round).”
Archbishop Bergan (19-7) found itself facing an 11-point deficit by the time it scored and was down by 17 when it finally got a field goal to snap that 0-for-14 start.
“Our defense was on point,” senior forward Paige Beller said. “It was unstoppable, honestly, at that point. Then with everyone scoring in the first quarter it was like, wow, here we are.”
An aggressive attitude paid off for the Bulldogs (21-6) on the defensive end.
“We got in their face. We knew that they had shooters,” Hanzel said. “(Kaitlyn) Mlnarik is really good at driving, so our matchup zone was just on point today. We would not let her drive.
“Our guards are so fast up top. We closed out on the shooters. I felt we just played pretty darn good basketball.”
Mlnarik was held to 1-for-14 shooting and two points, 11 below her season average.
Things were going just as well for Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family on the offensive end. Four players scored the team’s first nine points.
“They couldn’t focus on one person because everyone was scoring – shooting 3s, driving on the inside,” said Addison Schneider, who finished with games highs in points (18) and rebounds (23). “That was a total team effort today because they didn’t know who to focus on – even us. We were like, who is going to score today? Everyone scored a bucket.”
The Knights never scored more than five unanswered points and couldn’t find a way to overcome the first quarter to climb back into the game.
The win averaged first-round losses to Archbishop Bergan in the Bulldogs’ two previous state tournament appearances.
“We’ve been pumped up about the state tournament because we’ve been working so hard,” said Lexi Frauendorfer, who had 10 points and returned after injuring her ankle in the second quarter. “We have had hardships at the state tournament, so I think that’s a big motivator for us.”
The HLHF girls matched the boys’ accomplishment of reaching their state championship game. With the teams alternating playing days during the unique one-week state tournament schedule, Thursday was the fourth consecutive day that one of the teams advanced.
If the Bulldogs can extend that winning streak two more days, it will be the first program to claim boys and girls state titles in the same season since Falls City Sacred Heart in 2018.
It’s been quite the week for the town of Humphrey, which will also see the St. Francis girls try to repeat as Class D2 state champions on Friday.
“It’s been a fun week. It’s been crazy,” Hanzel said. “I don’t know what I’m going to do next week when I have to go to school.
“It’s a real high right now. If the boys weren’t here, we’d be driving back and forth. But we almost have to stay so we can go watch those boys play. Humphrey basketball – wow, it’s pretty fun. Everyone is in a championship.”
The Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family girls will face first-time state qualifier Shelton (27-1) in Saturday’s 9 a.m. championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
“We’ve got homework to do. It’s going to be fun,” Hanzel said. “We made it to ‘The Bank.’ Now we have work to do.”
Humphrey/LHF 14 11 14 14 -- 53
Archbishop Bergan 1 10 12 15 -- 38
HUMPHREY/LINDSAY HOLY FAMILY (21-6): Paige Beller 2-5 0-2 4; Halle Beller 1-4 4-6 6; Alisha Dahlberg 3-9 1-2 8; Lexi Frauendorfer 3-8 3-10 10; Addison Schneider 5-9 8-10 18; Claire Korth 2-6 2-2 7; Abi Schneider 0-0 0-0 0; Ali Brandl 0-0 0-0 0; Mollie Groteluschen 0-2 0-2 0; Anna Bialas 0-0 0-0 0; Ellee Hanzel 0-0 0-0 0; Jenaya Wemhoff 0-0 0-0 0; Nellie Streblow 0-1 0-0 0; Chelsa Reardon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-44 18-32 53.
ARCHBISHOP BERGAN (19-7): Summer Bojanski 2-6 2-4 7; Kaitlyn Mlnarik 1-14 0-0 2; Rebecca Baker 4-10 0-0 10; Paige Frickenstein 2-3 0-0 4; Carlee Hapke 2-6 1-2 6; Adisyn Mendik 2-6 0-0 6; Adler Gilfry 0-1 0-0 0; Claire Mlnarik 0-1 0-0 0; Sydney Meyer 0-1 0-0 0; Linden Nosal 0-1 0-0 0; Lauren Carlson 0-0 0-0 0; Nora Pentel 0-0 0-0 0; Madison Schmidt 1-1 0-0 3; Mia Cortes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-50 3-6 38.