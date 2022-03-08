LINCOLN – “Finally.”
The word echoed out of Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family’s locker room seconds after the team entered following a 56-41 win over Nebraska Christian in the first round of the Class D1 girls basketball state tournament on Tuesday.
The first-round monkey was officially off the Bulldogs’ back.
After winning the co-op’s state tournament debut in 2014, HLHF dropped five straight games in Lincoln, including first-round contests in three of the previous four seasons.
That streak is in the rearview mirror after the Bulldogs used a 19-4 advantage in the second quarter to spoil Nebraska Christian’s state debut.
“This is an incredible feeling,” said senior center Addison Schneider, who had 18 points and 11 rebounds. “It means a lot to our team for all the hard work and dedication we put in not just this season but these last four seasons for the seniors. If I could feel this feeling all day, I would.”
HLHF coach Kandee Hanzel said it was a relief and joy to eliminate any more talk about that state tournament losing streak.
“Finally, the curse is gone,” she said. “I’m proud of them. They did a great job. Getting past that first round is something they’ve wanted to do this entire season.”
It was an especially emotional win for Schneider, who suffered her second major knee injury of her high-school career in last year’s first-round loss. Like this victory, that game was played at Lincoln Southwest.
“This is such a relief showing hard work pays off,” she said. “The sour taste in my mouth last year was just hard. Playing in the same gym is hard too, but ultimately it showed that the hours of hard work I put in paid off for my team. I’m glad it did.
“It’s definitely not an easy process. Luckily, I was able to recover in four months. But I couldn’t have done it without the help of my team, especially my sister Abi. She’s my biggest supporter. It’s a difficult process but they made it a lot easier.”
Hanzel said it was special to see Schneider excel in her return to the state tournament.
“She’s such a good person, let alone the athlete that she is,” she said. “With the love of the game that she has, I’m so proud of her.”
The third-seeded Bulldogs (20-6) showed that they are much more than just Schneider, who averages 18.1 points per game.
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family led 12-9 after the first quarter with Schneider held to one shot attempt.
But Paige Beller, Alisha Dahlberg, Lexi Frauendorer and Claire Korth all scored as aggressive play by the Bulldogs’ guards paid off.
“It was nice to show (balanced scoring) because then they couldn’t focus on one person whether it was me, whether it was Paige, whether it was Lexi, whether it was anyone,” Schneider said. “It’s nice right away because it forces them to spread out their defense which makes our scoring easier on the inside and on the outside.”
Hanzel felt HLHF made things difficult from the start on the Eagles (20-6) -- who shot 13-for-46 for the game – on both ends of the court
“Our goal all week was to get them out of their comfort zone and get pressure on them,” she said. “Typically, we want to get Addison involved early, but these guards came to play. They were ready to go and attacked the basket.”
Schneider scored her first six points in the second quarter, and the Bulldogs took control with an 11-2 run.
Frauendorfer almost gave the team a second double-double with nine points and 10 rebounds. Halle Beller also had nine points while Dahlberg finished with eight.
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family faces second-seeded Archbishop Bergan at 10:45 a.m. on Thursday at the Devaney Sports Center in the semifinals.
Bergan eliminated the Bulldogs in the opening round in 2019 and ’21.
“We face them every time only at state,” Hanzel said. “So, let’s go get them, I guess. We’ve got nothing to lose now.”
Neb. Christian 9 11 4 17 -- 41
Humphrey/LHF 12 19 13 12 -- 56
NEBRASKA CHRISTIAN (20-6): Shelby McHargue 2-4 2-2 6; Sidney McHargue 3-10 4-5 10; Reghan Flynn 3-11 3-6 9; Molly Griess 3-12 2-2 8; Tabitha Seip 2-4 2-2 6; Hope Seip 0-4 2-2 2; Ali Bruning 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 13-46 15-19 41.
HUMPHREY/LINDSAY HOLY FAMILY (20-6): Paige Beller 1-8 4-6 6; Halle Beller 3-6 2-2 9; Alisha Dahlburg 4-7 0-0 8; Lexi Frauendorfer 4-10 1-1 9; Addison Schneider 8-11 2-2 18; Claire Korth 2-10 0-0 4; Ali Brandl 1-2 0-0 2; Abi Schneider 0-1 0-0 0; Mollie Groteluschen 0-0 0-0 0; Anna Bialas 0-0 0-0 0; Ellee Hanzel 0-0 0-0 0; Chelsea Reardon 0-0 0-0 0; Nellie Steblow 0-1 0-0 0; Jenaya Wemhoff 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 9-11 56.