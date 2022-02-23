MADISON — A subdistrict with the four remaining teams holding a combined record of 78-12 heading into the semifinals was bound to have tension.
Throw in that each semifinal has a team likely to make a district final regardless of results against a team that needs to win to keep its season alive and you’ve got an atmosphere fit for the new gym at Madison High School on Tuesday night.
In the end it was the favorites — Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family and Norfolk Catholic — who punched their ticket to the final on Thursday. The Bulldogs defeated Tilden Elkhorn Valley 69-45 and the Knights held off Lutheran High Northeast 54-46.
The Eagles led the nightcap against the red and white 30-27 with 3 minutes, 22 seconds left in the third quarter. Not long after, Nolan Fennessy drove to the hoop, drew a foul and had his basket count for a game-tying 3-point play.
The sequence led to a 9-2 run to end the quarter, giving the Knights a 36-32 lead heading into the final eight minutes.
Another Fennessy layup and a free throw made by Lutheran High’s Cort McKeown got the fourth quarter started, but corner 3s by Brennen Kelley and Ben Hammond made it an 11-point game in favor of the Knights.
Norfolk Catholic coach Kevin Manzer was quick to acknowledge how big those baskets were, as well as the team’s play in the post. The red and white outrebounded the blue and white 25-15. Fennessy and Kade Pieper combined for six of those rebounds and 21 points.
“Our guards did a good job getting them the ball. They did a great job finishing,” Manzer said. “I really feel like that was the reason we were able to get that edge there in the third.”
Before the Knights got that edge, they didn’t have an answer for Lutheran High’s shooting. This was especially the case for Trystan Scott, whose deep 3s were awfully reminiscent of a certain Golden State Warrior in Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game.
The first of Scott’s 3-pointers came with 18 seconds left in the first quarter. He’d hit three more in the second quarter and another with 4:52 left in the third to give the Eagles a 26-25 lead. At that point, he had already scored 15 points and would finish the night with 20.
“I thought we played really hard,” Eagles coach Kenny Blank said. “There wasn’t a lack of effort tonight. There wasn’t a lack of effort so that’s always good as a coach.”
It certainly took a lot of effort to earn the most wins the program’s had since going 18-5 in 2017-18, in just Blank’s third year, no less. Even though it’s unlikely that Lutheran High receives a wild card, he’s still happy with where his team ended up.
“A lot of teams would kill for that,” he said. “But hopefully our guys that are going to come back are going to come a little hungrier for taking the next step of playing for championships.”
JUST ONE QUARTER into the first game of the night, the rectangular court felt more like an octagon.
Elkhorn Valley’s aggressive play had the undefeated Bulldogs on the ropes. The Falcons forced six turnovers in the first eight minutes, and their lengthy lineup consisting of 12 players over 6 feet seemed to be controlling things. They led 20-17 with 6:30 left in the second quarter.
It was then that Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family seemed to flip a switch. A layup by Ethan Keller and a reverse layup by Sage Frauendorfer gave the Bulldogs the lead and sparked a 14-2 run that gave them a 31-22 advantage at halftime.
The Bulldogs came out of the break on another run — this time a 19-2 surge — that put them up by 22 heading into the fourth.
Despite the slow start, Bulldogs coach Joe Hesse believed that his biggest players (eight are listed at 6 feet or higher) would begin to take their toll on the Falcons.
“Our size and our big guys, you feel like as the game goes on, will eventually wear you down and will get easy (baskets),” Hesse said. “You watch your team give up easy points inside and it kind of takes a toll on you.”
Following HLHF’s six turnovers in the first, it would have just five in the second and third quarters combined. That plus stagnation on offense is what coach Derric Werner feels doomed Elkhorn Valley.
“We just stood around the perimeter, and that falls right into their hands because they close out well and, when they’re that long, it’s hard to do much,” he said. “They’re a great team. It doesn’t matter what class they’re in.”
Elkhorn Valley was 15th in the Class C2 wild-card ratings entering Tuesday, which is more than likely not high enough to receive wild-card consideration. Even then, a season that had only five losses and a roster that returns all but three players next year gives lots of reason for optimism in Tilden.
“In all reality, if we go back and watch the five games besides tonight, we really shouldn’t have dropped any of those,” Werner said. “The kids have worked hard. Buy-in could be a little bit better from everybody, but I think every coach in the state’s going to say that.
“We’ve got a lot of pieces coming back. A lot of young kids that worked their tails off and more young kids that are coming up, so lots to look forward to.”
Not since 2011, when Norfolk Catholic won the Class C1 title, has there been a season on West Madison Avenue with 20 or more wins. The Knights are one away from not only reaching that milestone, but getting one step closer to their first appearance at state since 2012.
All they have to do is beat last year’s Class D1 champions, who take a 28-game winning streak into Thursday’s subdistrict final.
Although the perception of Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family is as something close to an unstoppable force, Manzer is ready for the challenge.
“There aren’t a lot of teams that are going to get that opportunity,” he said. “For us to go against somebody that’s undefeated, somebody that people talk about as unbeatable, we’re happy to put that to the test.”
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family remains focused on its fourth straight appearance at state and its first as a member of Class C2. Hesse looks forward to the game against Norfolk Catholic and sees similarities to their style of play.
“They like to push the ball. They like to get up and down the floor. They like to shoot 3s and let it fly,” he said. “It’s really kind of similar to what we would like to do, too.”
Tip-off is set for Thursday at 7 p.m. at the new gym in Madison High School.
C2-5 BOYS SUBDISTRICT SEMIFINALS
Elkhorn Valley 18 4 8 15 — 45
Humphrey/LHF 17 14 21 17 — 69
ELKHORN VALLEY (20-5): Conner Larson 5-15 3-4 16; Kellyn Ollendick 1-1 0-0 3; Derek Hahne 1-5 3-4 6; Dawson Hansen 1-5 2-5 4; Brendyn Ollendick 2-8 2-2 7; Carter Werner 0-5 2-4 2; Carter Rautenberg 2-8 2-4 7. Total 12-48 14-23 45.
HUMPHREY/LINDSAY HOLY FAMILY (24-0): Jett Spier 1-4 0-0 3; Kyle Preister 1-2 0-0 3; Cooper Beller 5-7 2-4 12; Sage Frauendorfer 4-8 0-4 8; Jason Sjuts 5-11 2-4 15; Jacob Sjuts 7-13 3-5 17; Ethan Keller 4-8 3-7 11. Total, 27-54 10-27 69.
Lutheran High NE 5 15 12 14 — 46
Norfolk Catholic 11 9 16 18 — 54
LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST (17-5): Rystan Scott 7-13 0-0 20; Cort McKeown 4-5 1-2 10; Mason Petersen 6-13 1-2 14; Keaton Ranslem 1-3 0-0 2. Total 18-38 3-4 46.
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (19-4): Mason Timmerman 1-5 0-0 3; Brennen Kelley 3-4 8-8 15; Preston Burbach 4-6 0-2 8; Ben Hammond 2-8 2-2 8; Kade Pieper 6-9 3-5 15; Nolan Fennessy 2-2 1-1 5. Total 18-34 14-18 54.