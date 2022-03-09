LINCOLN — A rematch nearly two weeks in the making lived up to the hype and then some on Wednesday as the Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family Bulldogs held off the Norfolk Catholic Knights 42-40 in the semifinals of the Nebraska state C2 boys basketball tournament at the Bob Devaney Center.
The teams played in the C2-5 subdistrict final on Feb. 24. That day, the Knights handed the Bulldogs a 39-36 loss, ending a 28-game winning streak and an undefeated season up to that point.
“I’m proud of our kids,” Bulldogs coach Joe Hesse said. “Some of the things we drew up and talked about, it doesn’t work unless you have good guys that can go out and execute and we have some really good players.”
With less than a minute remaining and the game tied 36-36, Jacob Sjuts drew a foul and made both of his free throws to put the Bulldogs up by two. His team held on the ensuing defensive possession and he sank two more to make it 40-36 with 41 seconds to go.
Preston Burbach answered by drawing a foul of his own and making both free throws. After Jason Sjuts was fouled and made only one free throw, Burbach had a three-point play to make it a one-point game with 18 seconds left.
The Bulldogs then took 13 seconds off the clock before Jacob Sjuts was fouled again. He hit the first before Norfolk Catholic took a timeout to devise one final shot before the buzzer.
Jacob missed the free throw coming out of the break. Kade Pieper got the rebound for Norfolk Catholic and gave it to Burbach, who drove down the court and pulled up at the arc for the winning three, but had it blocked by a trio of defenders as the horn sounded.
“We just never really got in full rhythm, but we stepped up, made some big plays, definitely had a chance to win it,” Knights coach Kevin Manzer said. “We put ourselves in a position to win and that’s all you can ask.”
Jacob failed to score in the subdistrict final. On Wednesday, he led all players with 19 points and scored HLHF’s first six of the game.
The key for the senior was trusting his scoring ability more and making plays.
“I was a little pissed off that I threw up a goose egg last time and I needed that ‘score first’ mentality,” he said. “I was way too ‘pass first’ mentality the first time we played and I think getting out to a hot start really helped.”
Norfolk Catholic didn’t do much to help themselves early on. They committed six turnovers in the first quarter and shot 2 for 10 from the field.
It had been 10 years since the red and white played in the state tournament. Manzer believes that inexperience contributed to the early struggles.
“Some teams have been down here a lot so they get used to the atmosphere and I think that we struggled with that early,” Manzer said. “We just weren’t able to overcome it.”
The Knights did get things going later in the second. Two threes from Ben Hammond and one from Mason Timmerman fueled a 9-3 run, but the Bulldogs still held a 25-22 lead into halftime.
Following the break, a Norfolk Catholic defense that allowed 39 points a game coming into the semifinal began to lock down the Bulldogs, with two layups from Jacob Sjuts accounting for the only points of the quarter.
Their offense struggled in the first seven minutes of the period. Then Brennen Kelley hit a three with 35 ticks left to make it a two-point game. Not long after, Timmerman pulled up from the top of the key to hit another and give the Knights their first lead of the day.
Two pointers by Kade Pieper and Brennen Kelley made it 34-32 with 6:13 remaining. Less than three minutes later, Jason Sjuts hit a three to make it a one-point game.
It takes beating the best to be the best, and that’s very much been the case for the Bulldogs.
They beat the Class D1 finalists Howells-Dodge in overtime in the quarterfinals and avenged their only loss of the year with their win over Norfolk Catholic.
On Friday at 4 p.m. in Pinnacle Bank Arena, their final opponent will be none other than the defending champions of Class C2; Grand Island Central Catholic. The Crusaders have made it to the title game each of the last three years and now have their chance to win their second in a row.
“It’s going to be fun regardless of what happens,” Hesse said. “I’m pumped that our guys got here, battled through a couple of really tough games and I hope they’re ready for one more big one.”
Norfolk Catholic will have one more game on its schedule; a third-place game against Amherst Thursday at 9 a.m. at Lincoln High School.
NEBRASKA BOYS C2 STATE SEMIFINALS
Norfolk Catholic 5 17 8 10 — 40
Humphrey/LHF 13 12 4 13 — 42
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (22-5): Mason Timmerman, 2-4 0-0 6; Brennen Kelley, 2-10 1-2 6; Preston Burbach, 1-4 7-9 9; Ben Hammond, 2-5 0-0 6; Karter Kerkman, 1-3 0-0 3; Kade Pieper, 3-5 0-0 6; Nolan Fennessy, 2-5 0-0 4; Total, 13-36 8-11 40.
HUMPHREY/LINDSAY HOLY FAMILY (27-1): Jett Spier 0-4 0-0 0; Cooper Beller, 3-6 0-0 6; Jason Sjuts, 2-8 2-4 8; Jacob Sjuts, 5-8 9-10 19; Ethan Keller, 0-1 0-0 0; Sage Frauendorfer, 0-3 3-4 3; Kyle Preister, 2-3 0-1 6; Total, 12-33 14-20 42.