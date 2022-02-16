Hitting the trails in Nebraska

What better time to bike Nebraska? Supplies of bicycles have improved since the pandemic in the summer of 2020, when not a bike was to be found.
Hills are no obstacle because now there are electric bikes that give you a little help when you are ¾ up a hill and winded.
There is also no lack of places to bike.
A good place for Northeast Nebraskans to start is the wonderful Cowboy Trail that has its trailhead south of Norfolk and stretches 189 miles west to Valentine.
I’ve heard that you might want to take some spare tires or repair kits because there are a few Texas sand burrs when you get past O’Neill, but don’t let that stop you.
A dozen years ago, two daughters and I started at Norfolk and biked to Neligh to catch the show at the drive inn theatre that evening. It was a beautiful flat ride that we need to do again — but we’d eat downtown instead of watching a movie when we arrive.
THERE ARE also great biking opportunities in other parts of the state. The same daughters and I biked around the Calamus Lake near Burwell one year — a 47-mile trek. I love the Sandhills and this is a way to enjoy the Lake, the North Loup River and the Sandhills all in one.
Communities have put a lot of effort into developing trails around their towns. Norfolk has a vast trail system that winds around Skyview Park and the flood control area. Kearney has an all concrete 13-mile hike and bike trail that takes you past a lake and observation tower.
The City of Lincoln has nice scenic trails that take you over busy highways and past historic neighborhoods and parks. There’s also a 27-mile concrete surfaced trail system that goes from northwest Omaha to Haworth Park along the Missouri River, which sounds like a picturesque way to see eastern Nebraska.
AT THE other end of the state, there are trails at the Scotts Bluff National Monument near Gering and the 8-mile Deadwood Trail at Sidney. Most state parks, including Chadron State Park, provide nice roads for exploring on your bike.
It’s easy to put a bike carrier on your vehicle and haul your bike to all these locations.
It’s only February, and the temps are a little too low to be cruising around on a bike yet, but I think I’m going to see if I can dig out my 10 speed in the machine shed and find the bike carrier that’s also buried somewhere. Before you know it, spring will be here and it will be prime biking time in Nebraska.