Columbus used a combination of hitting and pitching to defeat the Panthers Thursday evening in a game that was the makeup of the postponed season-opener for both squads.
The Discoverers accumulated 11 hits, including six doubles, to accompany the three-hit outing of Jarrett Bell while notching a 5-1 win over Norfolk (5-14).
Columbus, which improves to 9-7 with the victory, did waste early opportunities to get on the board though, according to coach Jimmy Johnson–a Norfolk High grad.
The Discoverers ran themselves out of an opportunity to score in the first inning, getting caught in a rundown between first and second following a Norfolk fielding error and being tagged out at third while attempting to turn a double into a triple.
Columbus also lost a possible run during a play at the plate after a wild pitch got away from Panthers’ catcher Zach Cordner, who hustled after the ball and threw out a sliding Wyatt Swanson.
“That was terrible; I don’t know if I was jumpy or what (sending those base runners),” Johnson said. “This is a good rivalry. We were excited for this game. I just wasn’t letting the game come to me. Maybe it just wasn’t the night for sending runners–it happened to (Norfolk), too. ”
Swanson’s line single to right did drive in the Discoverers’ first run, however, bringing home Sawyer Kimberling–who had doubled and advanced to third on a wild pitch.
With Bell no-hitting the Panthers through four innings, that 1-0 lead lasted until Columbus added two more in the fourth when, with two outs, back-to-back doubles resulted in two RBIs that increased the Discoverers’ advantage to 3-0.
“Jarrett Bell is a quality guy for us, one of our top two guys. He does a great job of pounding the strike zone,” Johnson said. “He’s pitched maybe three or four times this season for us. He had an ankle injury that kept him out of the lineup a while back. He does a great job of mixing three pitches really well.”
Similarly, Columbus used a lead-off double by Bell followed by a soft liner into short center field by Jack Faust to take a 5-0 lead in the top of the fifth.
Bentley Willison’s sacrifice fly scored Bell and Connor Rausch stroked a double into the gap in left-center to drive in Rausch.
“I think the turning point, outside of having really good pitching early on, was the two-out fifth inning,” Norfolk coach Brian Disch said. “They got a double and a couple more hits. The lead got to 5-0 and that took a little bit of the air out of our sails. If we get out of that inning at 3-0, we can see what happens.”
The Panthers managed their first baserunner in the third when Cordner earned a base on balls, but a bunt attempt in the air to Bell became a double play and a strikeout ended the inning.
After Hudson Waldow walked to open the bottom half of the fifth, Norfolk recorded its first hit two batters later–a soft liner into right by Carson Anderson that advanced Waldow into scoring position at second.
When pinch-hitter Anden Schold’s dribbler in front of home plate resulted in a throwing error by Columbus, Waldow was able to score. Unfortunately, Schold got caught in a run-down while trying to advance to third, ending the Panthers’ threat with the score 5-1.
Carter Ramaekers finished out the contest in relief of starter Sawyer Wolff for Norfolk, holding the Discoverers scoreless with three fly ball outs in the sixth and, despite giving up a pair of hits in the seventh, finishing out the inning on Cordner’s throw that stopped a Columbus steal attempt and a ground-out.
The Panthers threatened once more in the bottom of the sixth when Ramaekers and Jack Borgmann opened the inning with consecutive line drives, but Ramaekers was thrown out at second base while trying to extend his hit into a double and Borgmann was thrown out during a steal attempt before a fly ball ended the Norfolk threat.
“When the defense makes plays when you’re being aggressive, that’s what happens,” Disch said. “We were trying to make something happen there.”
Bell, a junior, went the distance against the Panthers, allowing just the three hits while striking out six.
“He’s kind of ‘sneaky fast’ and we were kind of behind a little bit,” Disch said. “We talked about trying to adjust, spreading out and being a little bit shorter to the ball to get some balls in play. I think we got a little bit better later on in the game, but he pitched really well.”
Wolff recorded the loss, pitching 4 ⅓ innings–allowing nine hits, walking one, with no strikeouts.
“Sawyer has been one of our top relievers and makes some spot starts for us when he can,” Disch said. “He’s not overpowering, but he throws more than one pitch for a strike. He left the ball up a little bit tonight, some of his breaking balls weren’t strikes, so when they got fastball counts they’re good hitters and they’re going to hit.”
Columbus (9-7) 0 1 0 2 2 0 0 – 5 11 1
Norfolk (5-14) 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 – 1 3 1
WP: Jerrett Bell. LP: Sawyer Wolff.
2B: (C) Bentley Willison, Sawyer Kimberling, Wyatt Swanson, Kael Forney, Bell, Connor Rausch.
