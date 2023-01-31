History repeats itself

The storming of Brazil’s capital can now be added to the slowly growing tally of countries that have turned to violence following an intense election. Who’s to blame for this assault on the capital? Is Lula da Silva the most popular president in Brazil’s history or a thief who bribed his way out of prison? There’s a lot to unpack in this fascinating story, so join me as I attempt to sort through this messy web of facts and fiction.
To understand the game, we first have to know the players. First up we have left-leaning Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who we’ll call Lula to save my word count. Lula had run two terms before the 2022 elections and notably had the country's highest approval ratings ever, above 80% during his second term. Lula’s presidency saw Brazil's economy skyrocket and, despite claims of corruption and fraud early on in his first term, Lula’s popularity remained unmarred (as you’ll later find out, those claims of fraud weren’t too far off the mark).
On the other side of the ring we have the far-right candidate, Jair Bolsonaro. Jair rose in popularity because of his Christian conservative values, since a large percentage of Brazilians are evangelical, Bolsonaro’s more traditional values made him a popular candidate.
In 2016 Lula was incarcerated for charges of bribery and fraud. He spent two short years in prison before he was released and absolved of his crimes, leading many to believe he pulled some strings to release himself.
During the period of Lula’s imprisonment, Bolsonaro took the presidency in the 2018 elections thanks to the lack of an opposing party. During his term Brazil’s economy took a massive hit, it’s worth noting that COVID no doubt had a large part to play in this, as Brazil was one of the worst affected by COVID, mostly because of Bolsonaro’s poor handling of the pandemic. For this and many other reasons, Bolsonaro’s popularity never rose above 40% and was extremely low toward the end of his term.
So now we have our players, a beloved veteran Brazilian leader who has a history of shady dealings and bribes vs. an inexperienced radical leader who has a strong connection with many of the religious and traditional Brazilians. Mix in the fact that Bolsonaro called into question the legitimacy of the election at multiple points and it’s not hard to see how the boiling pot that was Brazil’s 2022 election ended with an explosion.
On Jan. 8, Bolsonaro supporters stormed Brazil’s federal buildings, wearing the Brazilian colors. The various recordings show swarms of protesters walking through buildings, toting signs and taking selfies, destroying windows and trashing offices. Eventually Brazilian government forces were able to take back the buildings by force. Bolsonaro fled to Florida, and Lula, now the president of Brazil, promised that the rioters would be punished.
Only a year after the assault on our own capital on Jan. 6, it seems history has repeated itself. Whether the election in Brazil was in fact rigged is not clear to me. Lula’s release and pardon are extremely suspicious, especially considering the nature of his crimes. Does this mean he utilized his connections to rig the polls? I doubt we’ll ever have a conclusive answer. At the least, his presidency will most likely be much better for Brazil than Bolsonaro’s troubled term.