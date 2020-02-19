RANDOLPH — About 10 miles of Highway 20 east and west of here could be improved soon.
The Nebraska Department of Transportation held a public information open house Tuesday evening in Randolph to discuss the proposal. During the formal presentation, transportation department representatives talked about the project, which will improve about 10 miles of Highway 20, starting at the junction of Highway 20 and Highway 81, heading east to Belden.
The improvements include pavement removal and replacement of the current roadbed within the city limits of Randolph, milling and resurfacing the roadway and new asphalt surfaced shoulders in the rural areas, concrete repairs, bridge repairs and replacement of the bridge over Middle Logan Creek east of Randolph.
The design of the $13.7 million proposed project began in 2019, and the project completion date is anticipated in the fall of 2022.
Following the proposed project presentation, NDOT officials entertained questions from area residents, offered comment cards and explained many details of the many-phased road repair process.
The NDOT officials reminded area residents to feel free to make comments on this preliminary plan and fill out comment cards so they can fine-tune the project in the next several months. Comments will be collected through March 4, 2020.
The current plan has been designed to address what needs to be done along the 10-mile stretch, but as construction begins, the project manager may make recommendations for changes. Hopefully this informational meeting will receive positive support for the process but will also welcome all criticism, which would improve the project construction.
NDOT officials said they hope to receive approval for the preliminary plan or comments for improving the plan from the people who live in the area. Judging from the large crowd at the open house, there were comments to be made. Several Randolph residents gathered around the displays to ask questions and share their thoughts.
The projected start date is spring 2021 and several maps of the area designated detours around areas of construction so businesses along Highway 20 are still accessible. A number of intersections will be closed as the project moves through Randolph but not all at the same time. Stoplights will be used to keep the flow of traffic moving in and out of the Cedar County community.
Construction will begin on the south side of Highway 20 while traffic moves on the north side. The construction will progress in sections as at least five construction phases will be implemented during the project as it moves through Randolph. Wetland impact is being anticipated and will be dealt with as needed. No impact is expected to Lion Club Park or Randolph High School.