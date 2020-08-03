For a dirt-track driver to return to his hometown and win a feature race against top competition in front of a large crowd including family and friends is certainly a career highlight.
That was the case for Sioux Falls racer Brant O’Banion, a 2010 Norfolk Catholic graduate, who returned to Off Road Speedway on Saturday night as part of a special feature including the winged cars from the Nebraska 360 Sprints and the Midwest Sprints Touring Series.
“To go to where I grew up and get a win at this level and against this good of cars, I’m on top of the world right now,” O’Banion said. “We keep getting better and better here, so I was real excited to come back because I knew we had something. Tonight (the car) was so perfect it was unbelievable, it was that good. I hardly had to drive it.”
O’Banion got his start in dirt track racing at an early age, eventually following the influence of family members into driving sprint cars.
“I was racing way back when I was 14 at places like Riviera (Raceway) in a stock car, and then once I turned 16, I got in a sprint car,” O’Banion said. “It’s been in my family. My grandpa did it, my great-grandpa did it, my dad did it and my uncle still does it. After college, I moved to Sioux Falls because you could race without traveling anywhere.”
Several things fell into place Saturday night and contributed to O’Banion’s first feature win at Off Road Speedway, including an opportunity to start on the outside of the front row alongside Joey Danley of Lincoln.
“I kind of lucked out a little bit, as far as starting on the outside, because (track prep) had worked the top of the track before the race, so I knew I had the lane going into turn one, then made sure I ran the top for most of the race,” O’Banion said. “I kept watching the traffic, though, because if they started picking up speed and rubber, I knew I needed to move down.”
The field was forced into a complete restart when Danley lost control and went into the wall entering turn two during the first lap. O’Banion then took the lead and, despite another caution two laps later, stayed out front for the rest of the 25-lap race to win by several car lengths. Greg Bakker and Eric Lutz, also of Sioux Falls, finished in second and third place, respectively.
“We hit the setup so, for the most part, it was just run my line and don’t make a mistake,” he said. “This car is new to us, so the speed has been there, but we keep having to tweak stuff to get it dialed in. It’s starting to go now, so I’m really excited.”
Austin Brauner of Platte Center also had a noteworthy win in the IMCA Stock Cars “A” feature, getting the victory despite starting in the seventh of nine rows of cars.
“It’s kind of nerve-wracking starting all the way back there, with a lot of tough cars to pass,” Brauner said. “You need a lot of patience when you start that far back.”
Brauner’s starting position so deep in the field was a result of earlier misfortune in a heat race, which determined his placement in the starting lineup.
“I was leading the heat race, but I got spun out,” he said. “I kept (the car) going so I didn’t cause a caution, but I got last in my heat race. When you finish last, you start that far back in the feature.”
The task for a driver navigating a journey through the field includes trying to pass experienced drivers and avoiding getting caught up in situations causing cautions, which, for Brauner, meant catching up to John Hadcock of Wayne. He led 14 straight laps until Brauner was able to make his way into the front three cars. Brauner eventually passed Norfolk’s Jeremy Hoskinson with six laps remaining and then caught up to Hadcock and passed on the inside of turn two before establishing a solid lead during the final three laps for the win.
Hadcock finished second just ahead of Hoskinson, who took third place.
“This was two wins in a row, after winning Friday night in Albion, and it’s two wins in a row here at Norfolk, so we’ve got some momentum built up,” Brauner said. “I hope we can continue the momentum and keep winning like we are as the season winds down.”
In the IMCA Hobby Stock feature, Shannon Pospisil of Norfolk took the lead on a restart following a caution five laps into the 15-lap race and held it for the win. Meanwhile Neligh’s Jason Wilkinson made his way from deep in the 16-car field to take second. Anthony Nelson of Randolph finished third.
Norfolk’s Ben Sukup made his move, passing race leader Matt Haase on the outside during the restart following the second of three cautions in the IMCA Late Models feature. He then opened up a straightaway-length lead over the field to win for the second time this season at Off Road Speedway. Jon Haase of Plainview edged Matt Haase of Norfolk following a two-lap battle for second place.
The top three finishers in the IMCA SportMods feature were all Norfolk drivers. Colby Langenberg won for the second time this season at Off Road Speedway. Kyle Prauner finished second, and Tyler Afrank took third place.
Drivers have just two more weekends of racing to affect the points races in all four divisions before Championship Night on Saturday, Aug. 22.
LATE MODELS: (16 cars) (A feature) 1. Ben Sukup, Norfolk; 2. Jon Haase, Plainview; 3. Matt Haase, Norfolk; 4. Chase Osborne, Norfolk; 5. Devin Johnson, Bloomfield; 6. Jim Johnson, Plainview; 7. Nelson Vollbrecht, Stanton; 8. Eric Vanosdall, Hoskins; 9. Travis Birkley, Wakefield; 10. Robert Osborne, Norfolk; 11. Blake Andersen, Omaha; 12. Kaleb Jasperson, Pierce; 13. Brock Carlson, Winside; 14. Junior Coover, Norfolk; 15. Dean Wilkinson, Neligh; 16. Troy Behnke, Ewing. (Lap leaders) Matt Haase 13, Sukup 12. (Heat 1) 1. Sukup; 2. Robert Osborne. (Heat 2) 1. Matt Haase; 2. Wilkinson.
IMCA SPORTMODS: (8 cars) (A feature) 1. Colby Langenberg, Norfolk; 2. Kyle Prauner, Norfolk; 3. Tyler Afrank, Norfolk; 4. Jeremy Gnat, Battle Creek; 5. Tim Swartz, Lincoln; 6. Cole Haddix, Elgin; 7. Jason King, Norfolk; 8. Wes Hochstein, Randolph. (Lap leaders) Langenberg 8, Afrank 7. (Heat 1) 1. Afrank; 2. Prauner.
IMCA STOCK CARS: (18 cars) (A feature) 1. Austin Brauner, Platte Center; 2. John Hadcock, Wayne; 3. Jeremy Hoskinson, Norfolk; 4. Cameron Wilkinson, Neligh; 5. TeJay Mielke, Norfolk; 6. Ron Pettitt, Norfolk; 7. Fred DeSive, O'Neill; 8. Kyle Wilkinson, Neligh; 9. Hans Houfek, Emerson; 10. Shawn Primrose, Norfolk; 11. Chad Bruns, Wakefield; 12. Chuck Sands, Neligh; 13. Eric Haase, Norfolk; 14. Tyler Steckelberg, Pierce; 15. Jaycee Bruns, Wayne; 16. Derek Sehi, Neligh; 17. Neil Bruns, Norfolk; 18. Steven Sanderford, Norfolk. (Lap leaders) Hadcock 15, Brauner 3. (Heat 1) 1. Houfek; 2. Kyle Wilkinson. (Heat 2) 1. Haase; 2. DeSive. (Heat 3) 1. Hadcock; 2. Chad Bruns.
IMCA HOBBY STOCKS: (21 cars) (A feature) 1. Shannon Pospisil, Norfolk; 2. Jason Wilkinson, Neligh; 3. Anthony Nelson, Randolph; 4. Nate DeSive, O'Neill; 5. Dustin Jackson, O'Neill; 6. Gage Koch, Norfolk; 7. Travis Coover, Neligh; 8. Nate Buck, Neligh; 9. Stephanie Reynolds, Norfolk; 10. Jim Kimmel, Norfolk; 11. Mark Arduser, Battle Creek; 12. Derek Anderson, Wayne; 13. Joe Roseberg, Norfolk; 14. Evan Harrod, Norfolk; 15. Wyatt Lehman, Norfolk; 16. Lance Mielke, Norfolk. (Lap leaders) Pospisil 10, Rosberg 5. (B feature) 1. Kimmel; 2. Buck; 3. Harrod; 4. Mielke. (Heat 1) 1. Rosberg; 2. Pospisil. (Heat 2) 1. Coover; 2. Wilkinson. (Heat 3) 1. Reynolds; 2. Arduser.
360 SPRINT CARS: (18 cars) (A feature) 1. Brant O'Banion, Viborg, S.D.; 2. Gregg Bakker, Sioux Falls, S.D.; 3. Eric Lutz, Sioux Falls, S.D.; 4. Derrik Lusk, Jackson, Minn.; 5. Monty Ferriera, Lincoln; 6. Ryan Bickett, Ramona, S.D.; 7. Seth Brahmer, Wisner; 8. John Klabunde, Fort Calhoun; 9. Chuck McGillivray, Madison, S.D.; 10. Rich Cerveny, Omaha; 11. Justin Jacobsma, Hull, Iowa; 12. Jeff Pendergast, Norfolk; 13. Jody Rosenboom, Rock Rapids, Iowa; 14. Nick Lingenfelter, Plainview; 15. Joey Danley, Lincoln; 16. Lincoln Drewis, Tripoli, Iowa; 17. Rick Hansen, Omaha; 18. Trent Roth, Columbus. (Lap Leaders) O'Banion 25. (Heat 1) 1. Klabunde; 2. O'Banion. (Heat 2) 1. Danley; 2. Bakker. (Heat 3) 1. Lutz; 2. Bickett.