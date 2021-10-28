The buzz in the agricultural community as fall harvest begins to wind down is focused on substantially higher input prices for 2022 like fertilizer and fuel — just to mention a few.
A recent Nebraska FarmCast on the Center for Agricultural Profitability website encouraged producers to run numbers through an ag production budget similar to one offered online by the University of Nebraska, cap.unl.edu/abc.
Two University of Nebraska-Lincoln educators ran input costs versus financial rewards through the Ag Budget Calculator (ABC), which helps shed light on the future production year.
Cory Walters, a university professor in the Nebraska Department of Economic Development, and Glennis McClure, a farm and ranch management analyst in Ag Economics, talked about 2022 cost of production increases and expected profit for next harvest year.
“We have to look at two major points and we have to look at both — risk versus reward,” Walters said. “First, producers need to remember they are walking further up the ladder of financial risk when spending more money for input costs so the further they fall, the more it can hurt if they don’t take the proper precautions.”
The second point to consider, Walter said, is the 2022 corn futures price, which is quite high and according to the budgets the specialists ran through the ABC program, there is still expected profit. It’s not the end of the world in 2022, but these price points need to be balanced as producers try to evaluate what these prices will do to their operations in the coming production year.
UNL’s new online ag budget calculator tool, known as ABC, uses UNL crop budgets and allows producers to customize these budgets to calculate their own cost of production in their operations.
“By utilizing a budgeting program like our new ABC tool, producers can enter anticipated prices for input and quantity of input used and see then what the projected cost per acre and per bushel is as they estimate production yield,” McClure said.
McClure said the new program then allows producers to change prices for input and yield so they can see the what-ifs. Maybe the producers want to change product or application amounts or change other costs such as fuel and look at projected costs and net returns for whatever they’re planting in the coming growing season.
Two tables for cost of production for irrigated and dryland operations were included in the article to give producers an idea how the ABC program worked, but there will be 84 budgets for producers to download and consider for the upcoming crop year. The program looked at how the jump in fertilizer and fuel price projections affects the cost of production. But producers were advised to get a clear picture of what is going on for input costs in 2022 and to not stop with just those impact increases but also include pesticide increases, higher cost of seed and increases in equipment prices.
Walters strongly encouraged producers to use two risk management tools when planning next year’s budget. One is Forward Contracting, which could be valuable this year because producers are already aware of higher input costs. The other successful risk management tool is crop insurance, which will stop the hurt at some point when falling off the ladder, but producers will have to wait until February to get projected prices.
Producers should consider valid information and keep decision-making strong to position themselves for a successful crop year in 2022. The ABC program can act as a lens to filter in all projected costs and also allow a producer to be able to calculate projected revenue. Walters also tells producers to explore all possible avenues to adjust their costs. Producers should consider the lowest risk and the lowest costs to produce a good crop, which will be the highest reward. Find that balance, but remember it may be different for everyone.
“At the end of the day, we’re walking up a financial risk ladder and we have to protect ourselves if we fall off,” Walters said.
