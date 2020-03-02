Higher ground saved family home

We are now coming up on a year since the great flood. I can remember what happened the day it started. I was sitting at school when another boy in my class who lives in the same area told me that he was going home because they are closing the floodgates in Scribner. I then drove home in the rain, and I got to miss a whole week of school!
My family and I spent our time in the house, and we watched as the water rose all around our house. We were very lucky because our house is right on top of a hill, and we had no damage to our house. The flood did, however, impact my dad. He sells feed for animals for a living, and there were many people that needed feed delivered despite the closed roads. He ended up having to make one delivery by boat!
When the sun finally came out, we were able to go for a walk on the gravel roads, however the fields were still filled with water. My dog enjoyed playing in the shallow areas though!
The family that lives at the bottom of our hill, sadly, had to be evacuated by helicopter. It just makes me realize that I am very lucky to live where I do. It seems like we are moving forward from this flood, and I hope we continue to do so.