For high school volleyball teams, “going to Lincoln” usually refers to a memorable trip at the end of the season to compete in the state tournament.
But for several area teams, “going to Lincoln” early in this season produced what could be once-in-a-lifetime memories.
High school volleyball teams were well-represented among the record-setting crowd of 92,003 people who attended Volleyball Day in Nebraska last week at Memorial Stadium.
Norfolk High, Clarkson/Leigh, Oakland-Craig and Stanton were among the teams that made sure they were part of an event never before seen in their sport — or women’s athletics in general.
“This summer when I heard it was happening, I thought it would be a good opportunity for us,” Norfolk High coach Dave Hepner said. “I wanted to get tickets right away.”
But first Hepner came up with an itinerary that would make the Panthers’ experience surrounding the event especially unique. With Norfolk High conveniently scheduled to play at Lincoln High the day after the history-making college volleyball doubleheader, he came up with a plan that would be memorable for everyone in the volleyball program and gain approval from the school administration.
“I didn’t want it just to be a day for volleyball,” Hepner said. “I wanted it to be an educational experience for the kids and be one of those once-in-a-lifetime opportunities.”
The Panthers — everyone from varsity starter to the freshmen — attended the Wayne State vs. UNK and Nebraska vs. UNO matches and stayed for the Scotty McCreery concert.
“The girls got to jam out, dance and have all kinds of good memories,” Hepner said. “To see volleyball at such an unbelievable stage was kind of mind-blowing by itself. I think the girls were pretty pumped. We had really good seats, so that was even better.”
Those seats were 20 to 27 rows up on the north side, so the Nebraska players entered the stadium for the Tunnel Walk right below the Panthers.
As a Wayne State grad, Hepner enjoyed the Wildcats’ exhibition win over the Lopers. As someone who has a son attending UNO and who knows Mavericks coach Matt Buttermore from when both were coaching in Hastings (Buttermore at Hastings College, Hepner at Hastings High), the second match was slightly tougher to take.
“We were a little overmatched,” he said.
Since the team wouldn’t be able to practice on Wednesday, Hepner thought about where the Panthers could go to do so on Thursday in preparation of that evening’s matches against the Links.
Someone suggested VCN (Volleyball Club Nebraska), a “massive complex” owned by former Husker national champion Maggie Griffin. Former Husker setter Nicklin Hames also works at VCN.
In addition to practicing, the Panthers heard from Griffin and Hames about what it takes to be an NCAA Division I athlete and how to balance studies and athletics.
“I thought it would be great for our girls to hear from two of the best to ever do it,” Hepner said.
After lunch, the team visited the Nebraska High School Hall of Fame, which Hepner said was special because his high school football team had been inducted but he had never visited the building before.
A campus tour of UNL was planned but had to be scrapped due to things running late.
The memorable two days ended in style for the Panthers, who won against Lincoln High in varsity, junior varsity, reserve and freshman matches.
Money from previous fundraisers was used for the trip, and using vans instead of buses helped to reduce expenses.
Hepner said it was important to him that every player in the program got to experience the two-day outing.
“To me, that was huge because a lot of teams only brought their varsity, and a lot of teams didn’t let their varsity go,” he said. “I think sometimes we as coaches get caught up in the games.
“I’ve been around sports long enough to know the memories they’re going to take from high school sports are not the games, it’s not the wins and losses — unless you win the whole thing — but it’s more of the experiences, the bus rides, the trips in the summer, the times they get to joke and just be kids.”
Hepner said he couldn’t estimate the number of hours it took to plan the itinerary and get everything set up.
“It was definitely worth the time spent setting everything up,” he said. “And then all my coaches were able to get off of work to go. My wife took a day off to go. She was one of my drivers because coach (MaKayla) Klinetobe just had a baby and couldn’t go, so we were shorthanded one driver.”
Members of the coaching staff also include Cami Ronspies, Dean Mortland and Allie Kellogg.
For Hepner, the highlight of the experience wasn’t just one moment.
“I’ve been doing this for almost 30 years, and just sitting back and watching become my best moment of the two days — watching them smile, watching them interact, just some of the little things people don’t think about,” he said.
Being thanked for the experience by seniors Carly Ries and Tasha Eisenhauer ranked highly, though, for the coach.
“Carly has been doing a lot of volleyball in life,” he said. “She said as far as memories go — she’s been to Florida, she’s been to everywhere — this ranks right up there with the best of them. That’s cool to hear from two of my senior leaders that it was worth the time and effort.”
STANTON COACH Teresa Christensen knew Volleyball Day in Nebraska would provide memories for life for her players, as well.
“I just thought that this was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our girls to be part of something monumental,” she said. “It would be fun for the girls to watch Wayne State play as well since we have competed against some of their players Many of the girls had never been to a Husker game nor been inside Memorial Stadium so this was also a chance for them to see them play on the biggest stage ever.”
The highlights were also too many to count for the Mustangs.
“The anticipation and excitement had been present all week leading up to the game,” Christensen said. “There were so many amazing moments that gave the girls goosebumps.
“A few key moments for the girls were the Tunnel Walk, the fly-over, energy of the crowd and the fireworks finale. The girls loved getting involved with the wave, Simba cam and the singing and dancing. Years later these girls may not remember this season's record, but they will always remember the first Nebraska Volleyball Day.”
Christensen said it was special to take in such a groundbreaking moment so close to home in the sport that she coaches.
“Nebraska has always been a volleyball state, but this event just publicized it to the rest of the nation,” she said. “Most people associate the fall with football and the boys of fall, but hopefully this has shown that the fall is just not football, it's ace serves, stuff blocks, crazy digs and insane kills.”
WHY DID Clarkson/Leigh coach Becky Schneider want the Patriots to attend Volleyball Day in Nebraska?
“Why would we not want our team to be a part of this huge event?” she said. “This was an incredible opportunity for our girls to be able to experience. Not many get the chance to watch some really good, competitive volleyball, let alone get to see the Huskers live so we wanted our team to be part of it.
“It's just an added bonus that the event was held at Memorial Stadium and that we all got to help break the world record for attendance at a women's sporting event.”
Not surprisingly, the event received a glowing review from the Clarkson/Leigh players.
“They loved every minute of it,” Schneider said. “From getting to leave school early to getting to walk down Stadium Drive and get some free things to the games and the concert, they were on cloud nine.
“For some, this was their first Husker match and for it to be at Memorial Stadium, it just made the atmosphere and their experience that much better. When everything was said and done, the girls walked back to the bus singing ‘Country Roads Take Me Home.’ ”
But it was also a special moment for Schneider, too.
“It's absolutely incredible, and it's still hard to wrap my head around the fact that this happened in our home state of Nebraska,” she said. “I think it's awesome that they were able to do this for the sport of volleyball. However, I think it speaks volumes about all female sports.
“What a great inspiration for our young athletes to get to witness and be a part of. They made what everyone thought was impossible possible, and that's an incredible message to our young athletes.”
RATINGS
Once again, only minor shuffling occurred from last week’s ratings.
In Class C, Battle Creek was idle but jumped two spots to No. 3 via its earlier win over Wakefield, a team that handed now No. 4 Oakland-Craig its first loss in the NEN tournament. Crofton moves up to No. 5 after a sweep over now No. 7 Hartington Cedar Catholic.
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family breaks into the rankings after sitting just outside as the top contender since the preseason. The Bulldogs are No. 6 after a 4-0 start that included a sweep of Class D No. 1 Guardian Angels Central Catholic.
In Class D, Elgin Public/Pope John and Humphrey St. Francis switched spots at Nos. 6 and 7 after the Flyers lost to Burwell, a team that EPPJ defeated earlier in the season.