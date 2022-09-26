Summer acts as a bridge between school years. In my case, the bridge between sophomore and junior year. Soon my peers and I will enter the world that exists after graduation. Until then, our time is spent taking full advantage of the opportunities presented before us. While the summer of 2022 was especially busy, it will be one that I shall never forget.
My first major opportunity was traveling to Dallas, Texas, along with my high school band. Since the fifth grade, my class has been not-so-patiently waiting for this trip. From museums to rodeos and amusement parks, the band trip activities were truly magical. We experienced new cultures and discovered a newfound love for Mex-Tex cuisine. More importantly, we developed our skills and passion for music, which carried back into our school and community.
Next, was the Open Space (speech) Camp. This camp hosted more talent on one campus than I ever could imagine. Students from all over the state came to participate in their specialized field, such as band, vocal music, art, theater, creative writing and speech. I left that week with lifelong friendships and tools that have furthered my love for competition speech events.
Chicago, Illinois, was home to the National Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA)competition and convention. Here, I competed in “Business Presentation,” where I presented my findings about a fictitious corporation’s post-pandemic practices. Also, I had the opportunity to explore the beautiful city with my fellow FBLA members and adviser. We went to the Chicago Institute of Arts, which hosts famous paintings by Vincent Van Gogh and Claude Monet. The experiences of both the city and the convention were phenomenal.
Once I returned back home, I enjoyed spending time with loved ones, especially my pet horse, Rocky, and my little niece.
As summer has now turned its last page and as a new chapter in my life opens, I look back in appreciative retrospection at the memories I made in the summer of 2022.