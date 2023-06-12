High school is about discovering yourself

Entering high school, like many students, I was unaware of what to expect. I had heard millions of opinions and thoughts from varying sources leading to this point, and yet I remained clueless. While I tried to be indifferent and wait for the first day of school to uncover reality, it was nearly impossible as the last days of junior high were filled with students bombarding teachers with questions and concerns.
Although I was also curious to know the answers to these questions, I also was irritated by the lack of logic in my classmates. Why were they asking junior high teachers about high school? After all, they were teachers at the junior high, a completely different school. I decided to take matters into my own hands and proceed to ask the real reliable, honest and trustworthy sources: My older cousins.
While my cousins knew all, their experiences, for once, did not align. Some assured me it was the best time of their life while others insisted it was not worth getting my hopes up. The mixed opinions created even more doubt and questions that were not present before. For the first time, my reliable sources failed me. Thankfully, all my questions were answered fairly quickly upon my arrival at the high school. All except for one.
Throughout the four years in high school, the question that remained engraved in my mind was: What am I here for? To learn is the most typical answer and while I do not disagree, I believed that there was more to do than just that. I would constantly see the way my classmates were discovering their lifelong passions, their love for a sport, the career they were destined to pursue and much more, but I was doing none of that. The only thing I seemed to ever discover were different functions on my graphing calculator, which, upon asking, everyone already knew.
Although I was not able to discover the one career I am going to pursue for the rest of my life or find my lifelong purpose, I was able to learn many other things about myself within the past four years. I learned the best way for me to accomplish my goals, and the people I want to be surrounded by and, most importantly I realized that these self-discoveries are not set to happen at a specific time in one’s life.
I had focused so much of my time watching others uncover their passions that I had completely forgotten about myself. I was convinced that I had failed at the most important part of my life but instead, I had simply been too worried about fitting into a box I had constructed myself.
While my cousins all had different opinions regarding high school, they were all right. Without knowing it, they showed me how different high school is for everyone. Even after graduating, I remain to question many things in my life. Whether it's my future or what the other buttons on my calculator do, I still have many things to uncover, which is completely OK. But until then, my life will be like junior high once again: Simply waiting for my questions to be answered.