MADISON — A Norfolk man who was caught with heroin last June was sentenced to 3 to 6 years in prison in district court here on Friday.
Riley Hamilton, 22, appeared before Judge Mark Johnson on Friday with his attorney, Chelsey Hartner.
Hamilton, who was admissive of his ongoing drug addiction, was facing charges of possession of heroin with intent to deliver, a Class 2 felony punishable by up to 50 years in prison.
The charge stemmed from a June 2020 incident in which Norfolk police received a call requesting a welfare check in the 1200 block of Koenigstein Avenue.
The reporting party informed dispatch that a male subject was sleeping in a vehicle and that the vehicle’s headlights were turned on, according to the pre-sentence investigation report.
According to police, Hamilton was found passed out in his vehicle. From the passenger side of the vehicle, an officer observed several small baggies containing a dark item that was suspected heroin. Officers also observed a glass drug pipe in Hamilton’s vehicle.
After police asked Hamilton to exit the vehicle, several more baggies containing the same dark substance were found on his lap and on his seat. A piece of foil with burn marks also was located in Hamilton’s wallet.
The glass field pipe inside the vehicle was field tested and came back positive for methamphetamine, according to police. In addition, officers found several small empty baggies, as well as several baggies containing a substance that tested positive for heroin.
Madison County Deputy Attorney Matthew Kiernan recommended Johnson sentence Hamilton to a sentence of incarceration because of his prior convictions on drug offenses.
Since 2012, Hamilton has been convicted on multiple charges of theft, possessions of controlled substances and multiple misdemeanors, Johnson said Friday.
“Your most recent criminal offense in 2017 resulted in a year in jail after probation was revoked,” Johnson told Hamilton. “The pre-sentence investigation reports suggests you are at a high risk to re-offend.”
Hartner told Johnson that her client had struggled with substance abuse since a young age and that he had taken multiple steps in receiving treatment. Hamilton began using meth when he was 14, Hartner said, and has used heavily since.
“He’s been on probation for past misdemeanors and was able to complete those successfully,” Hartner said. “If given probation, (Hamilton) would be able to continue treatment and would be able to go to work.”
Hartner said her client needs to be able to work to provide for his young son.
But between Hamilton’s prior criminal history and the likelihood of Hamilton re-offending, the only suitable sentence would be incarceration, Johnson said.
Hamilton, who had recently posted bond, tested positive for meth in March, revoking his bond.
“This crime involves at least possession with intent to deliver, which presents danger to the community,” Johnson said. “You’ve shown that you are unwilling to comply with requirements associated with probation.”
Johnson then sentenced a teary-eyed Hamilton to 3 to 6 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections. He was credited with 96 days previously served.
Johnson sentenced others for the following offenses Friday:
Driving under the influence — fourth offense, driving while license revoked from DUI, habitual criminal, attempt of a Class 4 felony
— Schuyler Teboe, 32, 313 N. 12th St., $2,500, 3½ years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 94 days served, 12 months’ probation, license revoked for 30 years, costs.
Possession of a controlled substance, attempted failure to appear
— Michael A. Paris, 33, 2807 S. First St., 180 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 70 days served, costs.
Theft by receiving
— Sunnie Darville, 44, Minnesota, 2 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 184 days served, $1,250 restitution, costs.