Sometimes a book deserves a second chance. In 2012, I read “Her Fearful Symmetry” by Audrey Niffenegger and disliked it immensely. Mostly, I was bored by it.
Here’s what I wrote about it back then in my reading journal: “I loved the first chapter and a lot of the initial part of the book, but somewhere after that my love died like the characters in the book. I had to suspend belief beyond what I’m willing to, so it became too unbelievable for me, and at times the story dragged so much, as if the author wasn’t sure how or when to end it.”
Back then, I read a copy provided by my library for the monthly book club of which I’m a member. Not too long ago, that same library purged older books to make room for new books, and “Her Fearful Symmetry” was one of them. When the library does this, it often places the purged books on a shelf and allows patrons to take them for free.
Well, I don’t pass up free books when I find something I like. I almost didn’t take the novel, but then I thought, “Oh, what the heck? It’s free. Let’s give it another chance.”
I enjoy rereading books, especially when I reread them years apart. I have changed quite significantly in the past 11 years, so any story I reread is filtered through a much different perspective from the one I had 11 years ago. Additionally, I’m now a writer, so I look at stories in a completely different way as a writer than I did when I was simply a reader.
If you use Goodreads, you will see several bad reviews for “Her Fearful Symmetry,” but you also will see several glowing reviews for it. I don’t often write reviews on Goodreads, but I do rate the books I read. Initially, I gave this book one star, so I clearly didn’t like it at all. After rereading it, I changed my rating to three stars. That isn’t a stellar rating by any means, but it’s much better than one star.
Some of my initial complaints still stand, especially concerning how the book dragged. I’d add that the characters aren’t extremely likable, so I didn’t get emotionally caught up in the story.
However, the story itself intrigued me more this time through. I’m also fascinated by old cemeteries, so the parts that took place in Highgate Cemetery in London interested me enough to do further research about it. George Eliot (nee Mary Ann Evans) is buried there, as is Douglas Adams, two quite different yet quite good authors.
Another thing that interested me enough this time to do more research was the concept of being a mirror twin. I didn’t know that was a real thing, especially to the extent that one twin’s internal makeup is completely opposite of the other twin’s. It does, in fact, happen.
In my second reading of “Her Fearful Symmetry,” I was far from bored, so if you’ve ever strongly disliked a book, consider giving it a second chance after you’ve had time to grow as a person and a reader. You may be pleasantly surprised.
Contact Marshall via her website at tammymarshallauthor.wordpress.com.