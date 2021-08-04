Heminway's wife deserves recognition

Literary fans went crazy when PBS ran the Ken Burns documentary about Ernest Hemingway. It is a three-part wonder that covers Hemingway’s crazy life, and it’s well worth your time if you haven’t seen it yet. While I thoroughly enjoyed learning more about Hemingway, I was especially intrigued to learn about his third wife, Martha Gellhorn.
She deserves far more recognition in the literary world than she receives, largely because she is overshadowed by Hemingway; however, her time with him comprised only about seven years of the 89 she lived. Oddly, though, she and Hemingway both died by suicide — she, from a cyanide tablet, and he, from a gunshot wound to the head.
Gellhorn was a war correspondent at a time when not too many women did such a thing. Perhaps the most amazing thing she did was to be the only female to land at Normandy on June 6, 1944, where she reported about the war dressed as a nurse. Not only did she essentially sneak onto the beach that eventful day, but she also managed to survive the atrocities that happened there.
According to pbs.org, Gellhorn also “was there when the Allies liberated Dachau.” She wrote a novel called “The Wine of Astonishment,” published in 1948, about what she witnessed at Dachau.
Just imagine the things this woman must have seen from when she began covering wars in 1937 during the Spanish Civil War, all of World War II, and even the Vietnam War. After her anti-war dispatches from Vietnam were printed, she was blacklisted by the American military and denied re-entry to the country.
Gellhorn was born in the United States, in St. Louis, but she spent the bulk of her adult life traveling and living elsewhere. She and Hemingway lived near Havana, Cuba, and she lived in a London flat from 1970 until her death in 1998. There is an English Heritage blue plaque on the building where she lived in London which reads “Martha Gellhorn 1908-1998 War Correspondent and Writer lived and worked in a flat here.”
There is a journalism prize that is named in her honor that was established in 1999 “to support journalists who expose establishment conduct and propaganda.” It is called The Martha Gellhorn Prize for Journalism. According to marthagellhorn.com, “The idea that journalists ought to challenge the status quo — what Orwell called Newspeak and Robert Parry calls ‘groupthink’ — is becoming increasingly rare.” Gellhorn challenged propaganda, and this prize goes to journalists who do the same.
Her entire life was a battle against the status quo. She was the only one of Hemingway’s four wives to leave him; she went places that women, in general, didn’t go; she spoke out against atrocities; she lived alone in a London flat for 28 years, smoking, drinking whiskey and seldom cooking; she didn’t have children; and she had far too many adventures to mention in this column.
I would like to read her collection called “The Face of War” about her experiences as a war correspondent. It was first published in 1959, but she updated it over the years as she had more experiences, and there is a nice-looking edition, published in 2018, that I will probably purchase.
While I admire and appreciate Hemingway’s writing, I think I now admire and appreciate Gellhorn’s accomplishments more, but I wouldn’t have heard of her if I hadn’t watched the Hemingway documentary. I feel a bit sad about that.
