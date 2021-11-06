LINCOLN - Top-ranked and top-seeded Oakland-Craig proved to be the best of the best in Class C2 with a 25-21, 25-20, 27-25 sweep of Sutton in the state championship match on Saturday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
It was Sutton's third consecutive match against an East Husker Conference opponent. On Thursday, the Fillies defeated Clarkson/Leigh in the opening round, then topped Wisner-Piler in Friday's semifinals, both in five sets.
But the Knights had no intention becoming the Clay County side's third straight East Husker victim.
Oakland-Craig had won 14 straight heading into the state final and coach Becky Rennerfeldt said she and her team were oddly calm and collected.
"I just kind of knew we were going to do it," she said. "When you come to this point of the season, the state championship game, it really comes down to whoever can handle those big moments and I just felt we were really prepared for that."
Sutton opened the first set with a 4-2 run before all-state outside hitter Bailey Helzer got untracked by triggering a 6-0 Oakland-Craig run that included two Helzer kills and two blocks.
The Fillies hung tough, though, and regained the lead. A Julia George kill from the back row had Sutton on top 14-13.
The Fillies led 15-13 before the Knights responed with a 4-1 run that included Maycie Johnson's kill and and two more kills from Bailey Helzer - one from the middle and ther other from the left side.
That put Oakland-Craig up by two at 18-16. Sutton cut the lead in half when Lily McCroden scored but never got closer than a two-point margin the rest of the way. Shea Johnson's block ended the set at 25-21.
Helzer scored seven times with kills and blocks in the first set and said she likes to always be on the attack. "Giving over free balls is not going to score you points," she said. "So, we're just trying to find a way and attack every ball.
"It helps keep their team out of system which helped us a lot more but always staying on the attacking side is going to lead you to be more aggressive and then them being more shy."
The second set was similar to the first.
Sutton jumped out to the early lead before a 5-0 Oakland-Craig run that included kills from both Bailey and her sister Brandi Helzer to put the orange and white on top 6-4.
The Knights continued to apply the pressure and extended their lead. Bailey Helzer's kill began 8-3 run that put the set out of reach.
A Sutton attack error put Oakland-Craig on top, 22-14. Kills by Brandi Helzer, Gretchen Seagren and Johnson helped to end the set at 25-20.
Sutton middle hitter Alivia Huxoll had a lot of success in the early-round matches against Clarkson/Leigh and Wisner-Pilger. But the Knights slowed her down as she recorded just eight kills for the night.
"We tried to shift our block on her a little bit," Becky Rennerfeldt said. "We didn't do as great as we wanted to do on that. We tried to go around her on the block. We were looking for those corner spots on the court to try to get her out of the blocking system."
With the third set approaching, Bailey Helzer admitted she started to feel the nerves.
"I tried not to push it on anyone else because I feel they're going to catch on if I get nervous, so I just try to remain calm and collected to show that I am that way and everybody else can stay calm," she said.
Sutton opened the third set with 5-0 run. Officials called Oakland-Craig for a double hit - which has been called way more in the state tournament than it had been during the regular season - and the Fillies were up 6-1.
Sutton continued to lead the third set but Maycie Johnson tied it with a kill to make it 17-all.
Oakland-Craig stayed within striking distance before back-to-back Sutton errors gave the orange and white its first lead of the set at 25-24.
A lift call on Oakland-Craig tied it at 25 before freshman setter Adi Rennerfeldt - Becky's niece - flipped the ball cross-court from right to left for a kill, her only one of the night.
"I knew that it needed to be done, so I did it and I'm glad I did it," she said.
Bailey Helzer then ended the match with a kill from the back row for the clean sweep and the state title which is not only Oakland-Craig's first volleyball state championship, it's the school's first state championship of any kind for a girls team sport.
"This program has been building a lot for the past four years and we finally got it to where we wanted it to be and it's just great history being made," Bailey Helzer said. "All of these girls have worked so hard to get here and it's paid off now."
Bailey Helzedr led the Knight cause with 22 kills, 16 digs, two blocks and a service ace. Adi Rennerfeldt dished out 40 set assists.
"We've been preparing for that moment all weekend," Becky Rennerfeldt said. "We've been talking about being mentally tough, so, honestly, I knew we had the physical talent to do it, just needed to get the job done."
The Knights ended their championship season with a record of 31-6 and will return all their players except for graduating seniors Kiley Arlt and Bailey Helzer.
"We had a lot of freshmen (Adi Rennerfeldt, Brandi Helzer and Gretchen Seagran) come in but they don't play like freshmen. They play like upper classmen. And, I think that's going to help them in the future."
OAKLAND-CRAIG DEF. SUTTON 25-21, 25-20, 27-25
SUTTON (27-7): Regan Vavricek 11k, 5d; Reagan Robinson 1s, 6d; Kennedy Perrien 2a, 10d; Julia George 3k, 2d; Lily McCroden 7k, 7d; Alivia Huxoll 8k, 1d, 2b; Kate Griess 1k, 26s, 14d; Grasha Nuss 1k, 2s 1d.
OAKLAND-CRAIG (31-6): Addi Rennerfeldt 1k, 40s, 8d; Brandi Helzer 10k, 5d, 1b; Johnna Peterson 5d; Bailey Helzer 22k, 1s, 1a, 16d, 2b; Maycie Johnson 7k, 6d; Gretchen Seagren 4k; Shea Johnson 6k, 1b; Laryn Johnson 4s, 9d.