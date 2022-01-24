The state of Nebraska is in the midst of a labor shortage, yet it simultaneously boasts the lowest unemployment rate in the country: 1.8%. This unlikely pairing of circumstances leaves Nebraskan employers wondering, “Where are the workers?”
The answer lies in the way the data is collected, as official unemployment rates typically do not account for people who are not actively seeking employment. This means that nearly everyone who wants to work is working, but the sad truth is that there are far too many who simply are not even searching for jobs. As a result, businesses are struggling to remain staffed, and fast-food restaurants are no exception. In fact, they have been hit even harder by the effects of the pandemic than most businesses because, while staff is diminished, demand for fast food is at an all-time high.
People are being discouraged from sitting down and eating in traditional restaurants for fear they might spread or catch the virus, so many have turned almost exclusively to fast food. To compensate for their lack of help, fast-food restaurants have started hiring younger workers. While this solution has worked considerably better than expected, it is only a temporary fix. It is merely a Band-Aid over a deep wound in our nation’s economy. Eventually, the problem will have to be solved and the wound healed, but until then, these temporary measures will have to do.