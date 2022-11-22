Help for holiday visitors

The holiday season has begun, and it brings with it so many treats and traditions. Gathering with friends and family is always especially cherished. And while it is often the thing we look forward to the most, it can cause the person hosting the gathering some worry as well.
Balancing everyone's tastes and preferences to make sure all feel welcomed is no easy task. It also can be a challenge to make sure everyone feels included without feeling overwhelmed. While the library can't help cook your holiday feast, there are several ways the library can be helpful to you and any visiting guests.
Visitors who are looking for activities to do with their children can enjoy an outing to the library. They will find ample adventures without ever needing a library card. The Imagination Forest in the children's area is a quiet play space with multiple levels for kids to explore. There are interactive elements for little fingers, early learning computers with educational games and, of course, many books to read. The Norfolk Library Foundation recently donated funds to enrich this area even further. Visitors and residents alike soon will be able to enjoy a wooden play car, a sensory marble wall panel and a puppet theater stocked with many storybook character puppets.
Teens and adults who are visiting may relish a chance to get away from the hustle and bustle of busy households. There are study rooms available, and a library card is not required to make a reservation for one of these spaces. There is quiet seating by the fireplace area and comfy chairs near power outlets in the teen section. While visitors may not be able to finish an entire novel during a library visit, they could easily enjoy a graphic novel, newspaper or magazine. The library carries a diverse selection of state and national magazines as well as subscriptions to many area newspapers, including the Norfolk Daily News, the Pierce County Leader, the Wayne Herald and several more.
The library also can help a host or hostess be prepared for guests when they arrive. Checking out items that visitors can use during their stay would be one way to make sure there is plenty for everyone to do at home. Many families enjoy watching movies together during the holidays, and a host could check out a few options for their guests. Whether one is looking for a classic Christmas movie that is a family tradition or a new children's show to entertain the little ones, the library has a wide selection of videos from which to choose. Children may enjoy having a stack of picture books to look through, or a selection of stories that you can read together. The library also has a selection of board games and video games that could encourage some friendly, intergenerational competition. One of the newest options in the library is our Puzzle Exchange. A variety of puzzles are available to borrow, and there is no specific due date. Puzzles can simply be returned when they've been completed.
The library can be a great retreat to gather thoughts and reflect on the busy season and a useful resource to find entertainment to occupy a diverse crowd. Wherever the season's celebrations take you, we hope the library can lend a hand during the holidays.