It's been an up and down season for Norfolk's Isaac Heimes, but he was able to put an exclamation point on his high school career, as he tied for fourth place at the Class A boys state golf tournament on Wednesday.
Heimes fired a 74 in the first round of the state tournament on Tuesday, as he sat six strokes away from first place.
He took his confidence into the second round at the Norfolk Country Club on Wednesday with five straight pars to start the day.
Heimes later bogeyed hole No. 6, but he started to gain momentum as he went on to par the next four holes. Heimes sank a major birdie putt on No. 11, which moved him up to third place at the time.
"I felt really good at the start, and it was big time to see a birdie putt roll in," Heimes said.
Heimes played off of the support he had from his coach, family and former teammates and coaches.
"It was nice to see all of the support, and I'm thankful for it," Heimes said.
Heimes bogeyed No. 14 and No. 15, but he finished strong with three pars to end his tournament.
"It was fun being able to go all 18 holes with him. We knew somewhere around two over would get second place even though I knew his goal was to get first," Norfolk coach Lance Kosch said. "Isaac fought hard. He made a lot of big putts today, including that spark he had on No. 11. Finishing in the top five is awesome in a tough field like this."
Heimes finished his round with a 74, adding up his score to a total score of 148.
"I'm really happy with a fourth place finish because I was struggling a little bit in the middle of the season," Heimes said.
Creighton Prep trailed Lincoln Pius X after one day of the state tournament, but the Junior Jays rallied back on Wednesday and won the 2021 Class A state championship, just five strokes ahead of runner-up Lincoln Pius X.
"It was unbelievable. We just battled and kept it steady," Creighton Prep coach Matt Rasgorshek said.
Creighton Prep had four golfers finish in the top 15, Jacob Boor, Zachary McCormack, Luke Strako and Theodore Peterson.
Boor, a senior, took home the hardware as he won the individual state title with a total score of 143, one under par.
"This year I hadn't been making many putts, but I came in with a little bit of a different mindset, thinking I was going to make every putt I stood over and I made more putts in the past two days than I have the entire year," Boor said.
Boor shot a 68 on Tuesday and had a two-stroke advantage going into the second round on Wednesday. At one point his lead got up to six on Wednesday, as other golfers around him started making mistakes.
"I solely focus on just playing one shot at a time, staying in the moment, trying not to think about any holes ahead, just hit it, find my ball and go hit it again," Boor said.
Boor shot a 75 on Wednesday and was able to take home the gold as he beat runner-up Will Topolski of Lincoln East by three strokes.
"It's nice to finally go out and win one," Boor said.
Norfolk's other participant, Carson Klein, followed his 84 on Tuesday with a 79 on Wednesday, as he ended up tied for 41st place.
"After yesterday’s struggles, it was great to see Carson break 80 and shoot what he is capable of shooting," Kosch said. "Being able to play on your home course is a great way to finish the season for Isaac and Carson."
Class A State Tournament
At Norfolk Country Club
Team scoring: 1. Creighton Prep, 589; 2. Lincoln Pius X, 594; 3. Elkhorn South, 620; 4. Gretna, 622; 5. Grand Island, 623; 6. Westside, 628; 7. Kearney, 640; 8. Lincoln Southwest, 652; 9. Lincoln East, 653; 10. Millard West, 658; 11. Papillion-La Vista South, 659; 12. Papillion-La Vista South, 660.
Top 15 individual results: 1. Jacob Boor, Creighton Prep, 143; 2. Will Topolski, Lincoln East, 146; 3. Zachary McCormack, Creighton Prep, 147; 4. Isaac Heimes, Norfolk, 148; 4. Charles Hoiberg, Lincoln Pius X, 148; 4. Kody Sander, Lincoln Pius X, 148; 4. Jacob Hellman, Westside, 148; 8. Marcus Holling, Grand Island, 150; 8. Luke Strako, Creighton Prep, 150; 8. Jason Kolbas, Lincoln Pius X, 150; 11. Theodore Peterson, Creighton Prep, 151; 12. Caden Kearns, Lincoln Pius X, 152; 13. Andrew Whittaker, Elkhorn South, 153; 13. Caden Peppmuller, Lincoln Northeast, 153; 13. Brock Kuhlman, Columbus, 153; 13. Blake Barner, North Platte, 153.