Karley Heimes made quite the first impression playing volleyball at Northeast Community College’s Cox Activities Center.
The Wynot graduate put down a match-high 21 kills to lead the Dark Team to a 25-22, 26-24, 25-18, 26-28 victory over the Light Team in the Northeast Nebraska all-star match on Saturday.
Heimes also collected two blocks and an ace while earning team most valuable player honors.
She was joined by Wayne’s Kiara Krusemark and Sydney Redden, Lutheran High Northeast’s Lauren Buhrman and Stanton’s Savannah Siebrandt as Northeast Community College recruits on the winning team.
“Oh my gosh, it was so awesome to play with my future teammates and to get to know them better and spend time with them,” Heimes said.
Heimes’ production increased as the match went on. She recorded three kills in the first set, four in the second, five in the third and nine in the fourth to be named MVP.
“It’s more of a team thing,” Heimes said of the award. “They helped me get this and we developed good friendships.”
Dark Team coach Traci Krusemark of Wayne was impressed with Heimes.
“I’ve never had to play against Karley since Wayne never plays Wynot, but I knew she was a good athlete coming in,” she said. “I’ve seen her play all her sports. She’s a good kid beyond the athletic world and is a go getter.
“Her vertical jump is out of this world. She’s a phenomenal player. It was fun to have her.”
The first two sets were close with both tied at 19. The Dark Team closed out the first with a 3-0 run capped off by an ace from Wayne’s Sydney Redden.
The Light team had match point in the second but again the Dark scored three in a row to close things out. A kill from Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family’s Addison Schneider followed by two hitting errors put the Dark Team up 2-0 for the match.
Heimes had five kills during an 8-0 run that gave the Dark Team control of the third set to win the match. The teams played a mandatory fourth set under the all-star match rules that the Light Team won after trailing 24-23.
“These girls had a lot of fun together,” Traci Krusemark said. “We only practiced together twice and I kept telling them to have a positive attitude and keep smiling on the court. They wanted to play for each other and had each other’s backs when someone had an error.
“They are all from Northeast Nebraska and are really good kids.”
Heimes agreed that the Dark Team’s attitude played a big part in the win.
“We were just having a lot of fun,” she said. “We weren’t taking it too seriously and kept having fun on the court. We just played well after getting to know each other in practice.”
Schneider had nine kills while Pierce’s Elly Piper recorded five blocks for the Dark Team.
Kiara Krusemark had a match-high 33 set assists playing for her mother one last time.
“I thought I was done back in November with her, so that was a lot of fun,” Traci Krusemark said. “She probably enjoyed it as much as I did, or I hope that she did. We’ve had a lot of volleyball together since third grade, so it was good to go out this way.”
Light team coach Cody Wintz of Battle Creek said it is tough to be too disappointed with a defeat in a contest like this one.
“Anytime you get an all-star game you are playing to win, but the result doesn’t mean much,” he said. “It’s about getting these girls together and kind of celebrating their careers. Getting a lot of talent on the court together was fun to watch and fun to coach.
“Some of these girls I’ve coached against for four years, and to get them on my team was a good experience. I hope they had a good time, too.”
Oakland-Craig’s Bailey Helzer earned Light Team MVP honors by putting down 14 kills to go along with three aces.
“It was fun getting to know the other girls from the Northeast because we’ve all worked hard our whole careers, and it was fun to cap it off together,” she said.
Helzer, who reports to Arkansas State on July 1, said forming a team with a couple of practices isn’t easy, but she thought the Light Team clicked well together.
“It was a little challenging, but we worked hard to communicate well,” Helzer said. “We were able to flow really well together.”
Crofton’s Ella Wragge added 10 kills for the Light Team in her volleyball finale before playing basketball for Morningside.
Battle Creek setter Kaitlyn Pochop had 22 set assists playing for Wintz one more time, while Crofton’s Alexis Folkers – who will play basketball at Hastings College – added 15 assists.
Dark Team 25 26 25 26
Light Team 22 24 18 28
DARK TEAM (kills-aces-blocks): Kiara Krusemark (Wayne) 0-0-0; Karley Heimes (Wynot) 21-1-2; Lindsey Kneifl (Wisner-Pilger) 6-4-2; Sydney Redden (Wayne) 0-2-0; Lauren Buhrman (Lutheran High Northeast) 2-0-0; Kennedy Warneke (Pierce) 5-0-1; Savannah Siebrandt (Stanton) 0-1-0; Lexi Schroder (Stuart) 1-0-0; Elly Piper (Pierce) 3-0-5; Addison Schneider (Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family) 9-1-0. Totals 47-9-10.
LIGHT TEAM (kills-aces-blocks): Paytyn Taake (Battle Creek) 0-2-0; Alexis Folkers (Crofton) 0-0-0; Ella Wragge (Crofton) 10-3-1; Kennedy Settje (Clarkson/Leigh) 1-0-1; Bailey Helzer (Oakland-Craig) 14-3-1; Lily Otten (Wisner-Pilger) 6-0-0; Kaitlyn Pochop (Battle Creek) 0-3-0; Jadyn Meiergard (West Point-Beemer) 2-0-0; Erin Schwanebeck (Norfolk) 1-2-0; Sylvia Cunningham (Stanton) 6-0-1; Jozy Piper (Pierce) 3-0-4. Totals 43-13-8.
Set assists: Dark Team 46 (Krusemark 33, Buhrman 9, Redden 2, Siebrandt 1, Schroder 1); Light Team 41 (Pochop 22, Folkers 15, Taake 3, Meiergard 1).