Things progressively got better for Northeast Community College during its home triangular on Wednesday at the Cox Activities Center.
After falling in four sets to National Junior College Athletic Association Div. II No. 9 Hawkeye Community College, the Hawks rebounded to top Central Community College 16-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-16.
That came after CCC upset Hawkeye in five sets.
“We started out rough today in our first game against Hawkeye,” Northeast coach Amanda Schultze said. “We had to mix up our lineup a little bit that first game and I think we were all scatterbrained. Then this game we went back to our normal (lineup) and we played hard. We looked more relaxed.”
Things got better for the Hawks (6-6) as the evening progressed. An error-plagued stretch helped the Raiders go on an 8-0 run to take control of the first set.
“We couldn’t get anything together,” Schultze said. “We couldn’t pass and we were probably stuck in one of our weaker rotations at the time with just two hitters. It was frustrating.”
But things turned around in the second set. Northeast used a 7-1 run to take a 19-14 lead and it never trailed in the final two sets.
“I think it was one of my outside serves that got us going,” Schultze said. “We got some energy from the crowd. The crowd was nice tonight, and that always helps.”
Setter Kiara Krusemark – a freshman from Wayne who had 39 set assists – said the team had the right attitude starting in the second set.
“I feel like we really picked up our energy and talk,” she said. “We had a lot more fun. I feel like at times we just try to have fun, but I think it was more natural in the second and third sets.”
It was another big outing by Wynot freshman Karley Heimes, who had 22 kills. Schultze said Krusemark is playing a big role in Heimes’ numbers.
“I credit our setter for that, too, because she can get that ball out there to her from a lot of different places on the court,” she said. “She does a really nice job of knowing when she needs to go to Karley and when she needs to go to the other kids, too.
“But we’ve still got to work on getting our middles and right sides going a little bit more.”
Krusemark entered the triangular leading the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference with 8.97 sets per assist. She enjoys having a threat like the 6-foot-2 Heimes on the outside.
“She’s so fun to set,” Krusemark said. “It’s fun to set someone who can put the ball away. But all my hitters are amazing. I love setting all of them.”
Lutheran High Northeast graduate Lauren Buhrman added eight kills for the Hawks.
Schultze said this year’s all-freshmen team continues to learn that it has to “bring it” every match.
Krusemark said it is a unique experience being part of a team that is going through everything together for the first time. She even mentioned it was nice getting a victory over CCC, which she had heard is the Hawks’ rival – not that any of the players on the team would know for sure.
“It’s fun because we’re all new at it,” she said. “We don’t know what to expect, but we’ve caught on really quickly. We had leadership training at the start of the year, so we’re all best of friends. Doing this together is so much fun.”
The adjustments continue being made for a team that Schultze said has displayed a lot of potential.
As a setter, Krusemark had to make some of the biggest adjustments.
“It’s a lot quicker than high school, so I had to get used to it,” she said. “But these hitters are amazing and we learn to adjust. We’ll get there.”
Northeast heads on the road for its next seven matches and won’t play again at home until Wednesday, Sept. 28.
CCC 25 20 20 16
Northeast CC 16 25 25 25
CENTRAL COMMUNITY COLLEGE (kills-aces-blocks): Kennedi Branigan 10-0-0, Kamryn Chahon 0-0-0, Katee Korte 3-0-2, Chelsea Fisher 9-0-6, Ashley Brown 11-1-0, Morgan Juranek 7-0-1, Jill Kelly 0-0-0, Josie Richards 1-0-0, Allison Sander 0-1-0, Katrina Beel 0-0-0, Halie Kaslon 0-0-0. Totals 41-2-9.
NORTHEAST COMMUNITY COLLEGE (kills-aces-blocks): Kiara Krusemark 4-0-0, Karley Heimes 22-1-1, Cadence Kramer 0-0-0, Chloe Sandell 6-0-2, Lauren Buhrman 8-1-1, Erin Schwanebeck 0-1-0, Sydney Redden 0-2-0, Lily Otten 0-0-0, Kaitlyn Nelson 4-1-0, Sydney Stelling 7-0-0. Totals 51-6-4.
Set assists: CCC 41 (Chahon 40, Kelly 1); Northeast 47 (Krusemark 39, Redden 4, Stelling 1).