At this time last year, golf athletes were getting ready to graduate without a chance to compete, let alone have a state tournament.
But one year later, the field is set once again, as the Norfolk Country Club will be home to the 2021 Class A boys golf state championship starting on Tuesday.
“It's good to be able to have a little bit of normalcy for the high school kids, especially the kids that missed out last year and are able to come back, to compete at state this year,” said Tom Johnson, Norfolk Country Club PGA head golf professional. “We have a great product. The golf course is in great shape, and it should be a tough test for the kids this year.”
This year, the 75 golfers in Class A will get to compete on the 6,060-yard 18-hole championship golf course against the best of the best.
The teams competing in the two-day event include Creighton Prep, Elkhorn South, Grand Island, Gretna, Kearney, Lincoln East, Lincoln Pius X, Lincoln Southwest, Millard West, Papillion-La Vista, Papillion-La Vista South and Westside.
In addition to Isaac Heimes and Carson Klein of Norfolk High, there also will be individuals competing from Bellevue West, Omaha Burke, Columbus, Fremont, Lincoln Northeast, Lincoln Southeast, Millard North and North Platte.
“Isaac and Carson are both playing well — they are playing with confidence late in the year,” Norfolk coach Lance Kosch said. “This week they fine-tuned their short games and we had fun playing some practice rounds. Both of these players are very excited to get the chance to play for an individual state championship. They have been great leaders this year, and I have really enjoyed being around these guys. I am looking forward to coaching them at state.”
On Monday at the district A-4 golf tournament, Heimes finished in third place with a 75 while Klein came in two strokes behind with a fifth-place finish.
They did their part, but the Panthers fell one stroke short of qualifying as a team to Papillion-La Vista South.
“It was very tough on the boys and coaches, I felt bad for them,” Kosch said. “This was a close group of kids and they worked hard this season but just came up a little short. I was very proud of the fight they gave all the way until the end. They battled hard throughout the round, and each player had highs and lows. That's golf.”
Heimes and Klein have been preparing all season on their home course for this major event and now it's time for them to put it all together for the state tournament.
“Isaac and Carson both believe they can win a state championship. Isaac won the conference championship and Carson had a shot at winning our Norfolk invite and came up just a couple shots short. They know the golf course better than any other players and play the Norfolk Country Club very well. This is an awesome opportunity for these two seniors to finish their career at home,” Kosch said. “Everyone is fired up for state golf. After being off for one year, it only builds for the excitement. I think the individual title is also more wide open then any other year. I think there will be a lot of guys in contention this year.”
This year, spectators may follow along on the Golf Genius app, and the Norfolk Country Club will have live leaderboards again.
“It's a nice tool for coaches to see where their players are at and for parents and grandparents to follow along,” Johnson said.
Although spectators will be required to wear masks in the clubhouse and indoors, Johnson believes this week will feel like any ordinary state golf tournament.
“It's going to be very normal — the NSAA will require masks in the clubhouse and in indoor areas, but for the most part it's going to be a regular state tournament,” he said.
The first round of the Class A boys state championship will get underway at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday and a champion will be crowned at the conclusion of the second round on Wednesday.