Jordan Heiderman holds an undefeated record as a professional mixed martial arts competitor.
His ability to keep a secret remains unblemished, too.
In mid-February, the Norfolk resident earned a first-round win as a competitor on the current season of “The Ultimate Fighter.” The series awards the winners of single-elimination tournaments contracts with the Ultimate Fighting Championship.
But competitors on the show sign agreements to not disclose any details about their experience until they air, so Heiderman’s comeback win via third-round technical knockout had to remain hush-hush from even his closest family and friends until it streamed on ESPN Plus on Tuesday.
“Everybody was pretty excited to watch the episode and then to see me get a win,” Heiderman said. “It was fun to be able to actually sit down and watch them watch me fight.”
It was a long wait. “The Ultimate Fighter” episodes debut weekly on Tuesdays, and Heiderman’s first fight didn’t air until the seventh week, almost four full months after it took place.
A small snippet was shown as part of a season preview package at the end of the first episode. That clip didn’t indicate that things were going to go well for Heiderman.
His opponent — Chandler Cole of Coeburn, Virginia — was shown beginning a spinning wheel kick. The screen then momentarily faded to black before showing UFC president Dana White standing up with a shocked look on his face.
That same clip was shown in the opening minute of the most recent episode.
Heiderman first watched the episode on Tuesday with his girlfriend, Vanessa Hitz, who was briefly shown on screen as part of profile about his life in Norfolk. He then watched again during a watch party at Mel’s Package and Lounge with friends and supporters.
Heiderman was glad to finally be able to talk about what happened in his first fight with his friends.
“It was pretty difficult (to keep things secret),” he said. “They poked a little bit, but they were pretty respectful once I said, ‘Hey, I can’t really tell. You don’t really want me to ruin it anyway.’
“Once they showed that (kick) highlight, they were talking and joking and saying, ‘Oh, you got knocked out, didn’t you?’ I said, ‘You’ll have to watch. You never know.’ ”
He thinks his win was a pleasant surprise to those in attendance at the watch party.
“That highlight kick that they showed early in the season, I’m sure not many people were thinking, ‘How did he survive that?’ which nobody would,” Heiderman said. “I kept my mouth shut until the fight happened, and everyone was pretty excited to see me eat it, get back up and keep fighting.”
How did Heiderman survive the kick that landed squarely on his jaw with about one minute left in the first round?
“It’s a good question. If that kick hits on anybody else, really, I think they’re going out,” he said. “I don’t know. I’m just tough, I guess. I really don’t know how to explain it.
“He landed it perfectly. He couldn’t have done anything more to make that kick harder or better. It was probably as good as it gets. I was just able to recover and keep fighting.”
Heiderman needed to not only survive the kick, but he needed to win the second round to force a winner-takes-all third.
In the episode, Cole’s coach, Amanda Nunes — the UFC women’s featherweight champion — and teammates stated their belief that Cole won the first two rounds and thus the fight should have ended at that point with him being declared the victor.
The judges disagreed and split the first two rounds between the competitors.
“You never know what the judges are thinking,” Heiderman said. “I’m super thankful I got that opportunity in the third and I was able to put a stamp on it and make the fight mine by getting that stoppage.”
That stoppage came 1 minute, 14 seconds into the third when Heiderman stuffed a Cole takedown attempt, took his back and landed punches until the referee ended the bout.
“I was expecting him to shoot sooner, and I was hoping to capitalize on that sooner,” Heiderman said. “He didn’t shoot until the third round, so that’s kind of how the fight played out.”
Complimentary remarks about Heiderman’s toughness and determination from White and Heiderman’s coach — women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena — meant a lot to the fighter.
“That’s what I pride myself on, and the fact that Julianna and Dana recognize that shows I am tough and I belong in that octagon,” he said. “I hope to continue my career here.”
During the filming of the season, the competitors all lived in one house in Las Vegas. Putting together eight male heavyweights and eight female flyweights from different backgrounds under one roof can lead to interesting moments.
“It’s a weird science experiment,” Heiderman said. “You put all these athletes in this house and then you’ve got to practice together and then you’ve got to fight each other. It’s just a weird little experiment, but it was cool.
“I got to meet a lot of cool people and still keep in contact with a few of them. I made a few great connections out of this.”
Heiderman said he knew of fellow Nebraskan competitor Nyle Bartling, who lives in Unadilla, but he had never met any of the other participants in this season before.
The fighters are divided up onto Team Pena or Team Nunes, and Heiderman thought he was a good fit with Team Pena.
“We had a good team,” he said. “My team with the heavyweights had the older, more experienced guys, and I liked it. It worked out perfectly. They’ll all tough, so the practices were grueling because they wanted it just as badly as I did.”
Heiderman said the overall TUF experience went about how he expected going in with one exception.
“Surprisingly, I started to get a little homesick,” he said. “I missed my girlfriend, my dog, my dad and stuff like that.”
Now that how Heiderman fared in his first fight on the show is no longer a secret, the wait begins for the revelation of how he did in the semifinals. Those fights will start airing on the episode that debuts on Tuesday, June 28.
His family and friends know they’ll have to wait to see how things played out. Heiderman is back in keeping quiet mode.
“They’re all just excited about keeping watching it and see my next episode and my next fight,” he said.