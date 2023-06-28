Entering at the midway point of the Professional Fighters League’s two-fight regular season, Jordan Heiderman knew the odds weren’t great for him to become one of four semifinalists to advance in the 10-fighter heavyweight division.
But there was still a chance.
And the Norfolk resident maximized his opportunity, recording a first-round finish on June 16 in Atlanta to set up the biggest fight of his professional mixed martial arts career in the PFL semifinals.
“Looking at the standings, I knew there was a chance,” Heiderman said. “Essentially the stars had to align for me to get in, and they did. The right people lost, and the other right people won. It worked out all right in my favor.”
The PFL’s season format features 10 fighters in each division who compete twice. Each winner gets three points with bonus points awarded for a finish — three for a first-round win, two for the second round and one for the third. The fighters with the four highest point totals advance to a single-elimination tournament to crown the yearly champion.
Heiderman was one of three substitute fighters who entered the heavyweight competition after the first round when original members of the season failed drug tests. He had a little over five weeks to prepare, which he said was enough to be comfortable even if he would have preferred to have a little more time.
He faced another new competitor, Patrick Brady from Sewell, New Jersey, in a meeting of undefeated fighters.
Brady landed several low kicks early on, but Heiderman countered by landing punches. When Heiderman connected with his own low kick, Brady backed up and his right knee gave out. He motioned for the referee to stop the fight, and he slumped to the mat with his back to the cage.
“I was hoping to showcase a little more of what I’ve got,” Heiderman said. “I wasn’t really able to get into the toolbag to show my skills, but that’s OK. It keeps it a mystery for my next opponent.”
With the technical knockout at 2:26 of the first round, Heiderman put himself in contention for a top four finish, but since he was in the first of five heavyweight fights on the card, he was in for a waiting game for hours.
“I knew there was a chance of making the top four, especially when I got the six points from the first-round finish,” he said. “I was really excited because I knew this was my chance. Those were the points I needed to possibly have a chance, and then I had to wait around for quite a few hours to see the results.
“It actually came down to the main event of the night. The returning champ (Ante Delija) had to beat the other guy (Maurice Greene), but he couldn’t beat him in under 2:30 because that’s how fast I finished my fight in the first round.”
When Delija won by decision, that cemented Heiderman’s spot in the PFL playoff as the No. 4 seed. He’ll face top-seeded Denis Goltsov, who is the No. 1 seed after winning both of his regular-season bouts in the first round.
“I feel confident. I feel good,” Heiderman said. “I’m right where I need to be. I’m coming in as the underdog. The guy I’m going against, Goltsov, he’s a three-time semifinalist, so he’s been there. He’s predicted to win it, he’s the No. 1 seed, so I’m right where I want to be. I want to be the underdog, come in and shock the world with a big upset.”
Goltsov actually would be a four-time semifinalist, but visa issues for the resident of St. Petersburg, Russia, kept him out of last year’s PFL playoff. The 33-year-old is 31-7, giving him a definitive advantage in experience over Heiderman (7-0).
“It’s going to be a challenge,” Heiderman said. “But, at the same time, I have a pretty lengthy amateur record. My professional record is building. I had a couple fights on the TV show (”The Ultimate Fighter”) that aren’t on my record. My record is more than what it shows.
“I feel confident. He has a lot of experience, but I’m confident in my game, and I’m excited to test it against someone who has that much experience.”
The PFL heavyweight semifinals are on Friday, Aug. 18. They will be held at The Theater at Madison Square Garden, which has a history of hosting notable fights in combat sports in New York.
“Initially, when they announced the location I was, ‘Well, cool.’ ” Heiderman said. “But then the more people talked about it, I realized it is pretty iconic — fighting at Madison Square Garden. I got more excited.
“But to me it’s just another day of competing at another location.”
Heiderman said this is a big opportunity. Each winner of a weight division in the PFL playoffs earns $1 million.
“Making the playoff is huge for my career, wherever it leads after this,” he said. “If I win this next fight and become a finalist or champion, (that) will be huge. I’ll probably get invited back for next season. I like the idea of that.”
Heiderman said he’d like to see where things go for him with the PFL. His previous five professional fights were for the Legacy Fighting Alliance. He went 1-1 last summer during season 30 of the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s “The Ultimate Fighter.” But those are considered exhibition bouts and don’t go on a fighter’s record.
“I’ve never signed a multi-fight contract,” Heiderman said. “They’ve all been single-fight contracts, which I feel is the right move for the right promotion.
“But I feel the PFL is doing big things, especially with the heavyweight division. They just signed Francis Ngannou, who is the world’s best heavyweight. That’s going to bring a lot of eyes to the PFL, so I’m excited to see where I stand with some of these guys. We’re going to find out Aug. 18.”