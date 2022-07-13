SCRIBNER — On June 8, Brayden Hegge broke his foot sliding into home plate, sidelining him for almost exactly a month.
On Tuesday, Hegge’s efforts on the mound led the Pender Post 55 Juniors over Louisville-Weeping Water in a 6-4 win to clinch the Class C Area 2 championship on Tuesday at Spear Memorial Athletic Field.
Louisville-Weeping Water had beaten Pender 15-7 hours earlier to force the winner-take-all finale.
“He’s our best pitcher,” coach Rob Williams said. “So until six days ago, we had our best catcher and him both who were sidelined with fractures and doctors released both of them five days ago.”
Hegge pitched all seven innings of the finale, allowing four runs — two earned — on five hits while walking two and striking out seven.
Pender entered the fifth inning with a 5-1 lead, but Louisville-Weeping Water began to chip away at it, putting up two in the fifth and one in the sixth. Hegge was able to limit the damage in each frame.
In the bottom of the sixth, his team got a much-needed insurance run when Pierce Paulson scored from third on a throwing error during an attempted pick-off move.
With two outs and a runner on first in the top of the seventh, Hegge had a 3-2 count on Sayler Rhodes but walked him.. Later in the next at bat, Rhodes and the base runner — Brayden Harms — each stole a base to put the tying runs in scoring position. Meanwhile, Alex Sorensen worked another full count.
This time, Hegge got Sorensen swinging, sending Pender (16-5) to the Class C state tournament in Creighton.
Hegge was quick to give credit to the fielders behind him, who he felt made his job easier on the mound.
“I thought my control was great from the beginning,” he said. “It’s easy to have control when you know our defense is making plays out there, so I just got to throw it over the plate.”
With Pender down 1-0 in the first inning, third baseman Ross Tremayne caught a lineout and threw out a runner at first for a double play. Pender would score two runs in the bottom half on a sacrifice fly from Tyler Olson and a rundown that allowed Paulson to score.
In the second, Olson would kickstart another double play to back up Hegge.
“The one in the first inning really changed the game,” Hegge said. “That’s when I knew that they were going to make plays as long as I threw strikes.”
Pender tacked on a sacrifice fly in each of the next two innings. Tremayne’s RBI single in the fourth made it 5-1.
The slick fielding was a complete 180 from the opener, where fielding woes were perhaps the biggest culprit in their blowout loss. Of the 15 runs the red and white allowed in the opener, 11 were unearned.
“That’s probably the worst performance we had all year,” Williams said.
So in order to improve defensively ahead of the finale, Williams found it important to get his guys in the right headspace.
“The biggest thing for us in transition, was really getting their brain right, getting them mentally to go back and play the way they can play defensively.”
The Pender Juniors will play in the first game of the Class C tournament at 11 a.m. against the Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley, who won the Area 5 championship on Tuesday in Silver Creek.
Williams thinks the team has as good a chance as anybody to win it.
“I think the team is extremely resilient, they don’t give up, they fight hard. We’ve gone through some injuries this year. We’ve lost a couple people who’ve come back,” he said. “I like the bracket side we’re on and I think the rest of it is you’ve just got to go out and play.”
Game 1
PEN 103 201 X — 7 14 3
LWW 060 162 X — 15 11 2
WP: Alex Sorensen; LP: Ross Tremayne; 2B: (PEN) Tremayne 2, Pierce Paulson, Michael Cooney, Alex Roth, Tyler Olson; (LWW) Sayler Rhodes 2, Brayden Harms, Alex Sorensen.
Game 2
LWW 100 021 0 — 4 5 6
PEN 211 101 X — 6 3 3
WP: Brayden Hegge LP: Sayler Rhodes; 2B: (LWW) Brayden Harms.