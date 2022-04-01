For the past three seasons, the current seniors at O’Neill St. Mary’s have been leading the team to some of its best years in program history.
The group has often been among the top individual scorers on the team, becoming great leaders as they’ve grown up, helping to set the building blocks for a culture that the school hopes can last for years.
On and off the court, none has done a better job of this than Aidan Hedstrom.
The senior guard/forward has led the Cardinals in scoring each of the past three seasons and makes his second straight appearance in the Elite Eight, this time as its captain.
Hedstrom averaged 20 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists per game.
“Aidan has really stepped up as a leader this year,” coach Luke Bulau said, “not just statistically speaking, but he is more vocal.”
“He does a tremendous job night in and night out, always getting the other team’s full attention. He creates and is such a wonderful player and young man.”
The rest of the Elite Eight is filled with unfamiliar faces as all but two were not on last year’s squad.
We start with Jaxon Claussen, whose value to Wausa cannot be overstated. The junior is capable of leading big runs when he needs to. In January, he helped lead a 14-point comeback over Santee.
Wynot was as deep a team as there is in Class D2. Even then, Charlie Schroeder stood out as the go-to guy on both sides of the ball, especially late in the season.
Returning starter Tanner Pfeifer was a huge reason that St. Francis was able to remain one of the better teams in D2. His ability to score in bunches kept the Flyers in almost every game they played.
Tyrese Lovejoy flew a bit under the radar this year. When Walthill needed a bucket, the Blujays turned to Lovejoy. He’s still raw but has high upside, especially on the offensive end.
Carter Nelson checks in as the youngest member of this year’s team. His size as a point guard makes him tough to defend and more versatile.
Colton Wright was one of the biggest reasons for Elgin Public/Pope John’s first appearance at state in the co-op’s history. His senior leadership and interior presence helped set the tone for what was a young Wolfpack team.
Ryan Schmidt solidified himself as one of the area’s most prolific scorers this season. He put up double digits in all but three games this season and scored at least 20 in eight of them.
Selections are determined by both coaches’ nominations and observations made by Daily News sports writers.
FIRST TEAM:
Jaxon Claussen, Wausa
Grade: Junior. Height: 6-0. Position: Guard.
Averages: 20 points, 8 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 assists.
Coach Tim Schindler: “He is a great young man that works really hard in basketball. He is a walking bucket at times.”
Charlie Schroeder, Wynot
Grade: Senior. Height: 6-4. Position: Forward.
Averages: 15 points, 9 rebounds.
Coach Lee Heimes: “Charlie is a very unselfish player. He does the right things on and off the court. On the court he could score the ball inside and outside and was a very good passer. He was a very good rebounder and then could lead the break. Off the floor he is well liked by his classmates and the younger kids in school. He would take the time to talk to the younger kids and they would love that. He will be missed at Wynot.”
Tanner Pfeifer, Humphrey St. Francis
Grade: Senior. Height: 6-3. Position: Guard/Forward.
Averages: 25 points, 8 rebounds.
Coach Eric Kessler: “When your best player is your hardest worker, you know you have a special player and Tanner certainly fit that bill.”
Carter Nelson, Ainsworth
Grade: Sophomore. Height: 6-5. Position: Guard/Forward.
Averages: 13 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 blocks.
Coach Jake Nelson: “Our offense and defense both revolved around Carter. Teams usually did what they could to take him away, opening up other players. Not many teams scored on the inside with him in the middle of our zone. Even though we are a D1 team, we competed well in the Southwest Conference because of Carter’s presence on the court.”
Colton Wright, EPPJ
Grade: Senior. Height: 6-4. Position: Forward.
Averages: 14 points, 8 rebounds, 53% from the field.
Coach Michael Becker: “Colton was a 4 year starter. He developed into a very good player that could play with his back to the basket or face up and take people off of the dribble. His ability to rebound the basketball at an elite level on both ends of the floor was a key component to our success this year. Colton was the ultimate teammate and team player for us doing whatever we asked of him.”
Tyrese Lovejoy, Walthill
Grade: Junior. Height: 6-2. Position: Guard.
Averages: 22 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals.
Coach John Parker: “Tyrese was one of our captains this year and our emotional leader. As he went, so did our team. If Tyrese (Rese) had a bad game, it was usually going to be a long night for us. Rese spent a long summer in the gym getting his shots up and this past season was evidence that hard work pays off. We are really looking forward to what he can accomplish next year with virtually the entire team back again for another run.”
Ryan Schmit, Osmond
Grade: Senior. Height: 5-9. Position: Guard.
Averages: 17 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists.
Coach Dillan Wolfgram: “Ryan was a leader for us on and off the court this whole year. We asked him to step into a point guard role where he handled, distributed, and scored the ball at a very high level. He embodies what every coach hopes to have in a player and was the driving force behind our successes this season.”
SECOND TEAM:
Name School Grade Height
Paiton Hoefer Elgin Public/Pope John Junior 6-1
Adam Everitt O’Neill St. Mary’s Senior 6-3
Layne Warrior Bloomfield Sophomore 6-3
Tate Thompson O’Neill St. Mary’s Senior 5-10
Zack Foxhoven Wynot Sophomore 5-10
Cody Bruegman Bloomfield Senior 6-0
Ryan Steinhauser Stuart Senior 6-0
Trey Quick Niobrara/Verdigre Junior 6-4
THIRD TEAM:
Name School Grade Height
Blake Benson O’Neill St. Mary’s Senior 5-11
Spencer Hille Plainview Sophomore 6-0
Traegan McNally Ainsworth Sophomore 5-9
Isaac Everitt O’Neill St. Mary’s Junior 6-1
Parker Krusemark Stanton Senior 6-4
Chase Schroeder Wynot Sophomore 6-5
Schuyler Mustin Stuart Junior 6-1
Caleb Allen Ainsworth Senior 5-8
HONORABLE MENTION:
Ainsworth: Trey Appelt; Bloomfield: Dalton Gieselman; Boyd County: Ethan McBride, Zac Rihanek, Derris Hansen; Chambers/Wheeler Central: Solan Bowen; Creighton: Cade Hammer, Brody Eggers; Homer: Timmy Harris; Humphrey St. Francis: Colton Wietfeld, Jaden Kosch. Niobrara/Verdigre: Preston Crosley; Osmond: Bryan Solorzano, Zach Reikofski; Plainview: Jacson King; Randolph: Jacob Calder; St. Edward: Cole Mowrey; Stuart: Cameron Sattler, Anthony Heiser; Santee: Romeo White, Orin Archambeau, Austyn Saul; Wausa: Jon Nissen; Winside: Dean Kruger, Dax Behmer; Wynot: Jack Kuchta.