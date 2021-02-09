Hedstrom leads the way for 17-1 St. Mary's

Back in early December, the O'Neill St. Mary's Cardinals welcomed their visitors from Fremont to the Shamrock City. Archbishop Bergan, a Class C2 school and perennial power, defeated the Cardinals 51-46 that night, but St. Mary's coach Luke Bulau — pronounced BOO-lau — said the game was a turning point.
"Bergan is a good squad, very physical. It was kind of a humbling moment for us," Bulau said. "It pushed us to work a little bit harder in practice, knowing that we've got a lot of things to work on."
Since that loss to Bergan on Dec. 5, St. Mary's is 16-0 with wins over Neligh-Oakdale, Creighton, Stuart and Elkhorn Valley.
The Cardinals won the Niobrara Valley Conference championship on Saturday with a 67-24 pasting of Elkhorn Valley on the Falcons' home floor.
"We started off a little slow, but I knew when our defense starts getting amped up and we get some tips and steals in our 1-3-1 (zone defense) and we start pushing it up the court, a lot of teams don't like to play catch-up with us," Bulau said.
"Once we got that rolling on defense and we were able to tire them out a little bit, we just kind of put our foot on the pedal and didn't look back from there."
For the Cardinals, it marked the second consecutive conference championship-game win in the opponent's home gym, having knocked off West Holt for the 2020 title in Atkinson. "It doesn't matter where we're playing. Our guys are ready to compete, and they know what they have to do," Bulau said.
The Cardinals' success starts with the 1-3-1, which is designed to get tips and steals that lead to transition baskets on the other end of the court.
"We like pushing the ball and getting out and going," Bulau said. "We've got a lot of great athletes. It's just amazing, how many threats we've got. As a coach it's a good problem to have that many guys who can score."
The Cardinals start four juniors, including 6-foot-2-inch forward Aiden Hedstrom, who is averaging 23.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.8 steals game. "He's a gym rat, just a hard-working kid," Bulau said. "Anytime you can put up almost 24 points a game, you have to know a little bit about basketball and be a good ball player."
Bulau said he'd like to see Hedstrom's rebound average a little higher. "But being on top of our 1-3-1, he's kind of away from the basket. We like to push it, so that's why he's out there; he's a great finisher."
Along with his ability in the paint, Hedstrom also can step out and fire from long range. He's made 37% of his 3-point attempts. "Having a player like him on our team is really nice,” Bulau said, “and he's got a lot of nice players around him, too."
One of those is center Adam Everitt. The 6-3 junior is averaging 10.6 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. "He's just one tough kid. He loves the physicality of the game and loves getting in there and banging around and getting rebounds," Bulau said.
"I know he'd like to have more than 10 rebounds per game, but we've probably had more than 10 games where a lot of our starters aren't even playing in the fourth quarter."
Junior guard Blake Benson is the Cardinals' second-leading scorer with 11.7 points per contest. "Blake got in the gym over the summer, and he's really worked on his shot a lot," Bulau said. "He's kind of a sniper from outside. It's nice when Aiden's driving or Adam's kicking it out to him, he can usually knock down those shots. He's about 45% from out there."
Bulau also said Benson is great on the defensive end. "Once he gets a steal, there's really nobody that can catch him. He's been finishing well at the rim and he's a 90% free throw shooter."
Another junior guard, Tate Thompson, has been filling up the stat sheet. He's the Cardinals' leader in assists (5.2) and steals (2.9), and second-leading rebounder (4.8). "As our point guard, seeing that many rebounds is kind of crazy, but that just shows what type of player Tate is," Bulau said. "You can ask him to do anything and he's going to do it. At one point he was fifth in the state in assists per game regardless of class."
Bulau describes Thompson as more than a quintessential point guard. "He can dish out the assists. He can get the rebounds. I don't know how many plays he's kept alive with offensive rebounds and kick-outs and shots. He's probably the unsung hero of our team this year. Without him, we'd be struggling."
Forward Connor Semin, the only senior in the Cardinals' starting lineup, is averaging 7.8 points per game. "He's kind of taken on a leadership role on our defense," Bulau said. "He's at the bottom of our 1-3-1. With his length — he's 6-4, he's got long arms — he can create a lot of havoc inside. And for a big guy, he's been able to step out and shoot some outside shots."
Sophomore Isaac Everitt (4.0 points) and senior Isaiah Wiese (4.5) are the first two Cardinals off the bench.
“When Tate's gotten into foul trouble, Isaac has had to step in and run the point, and he's done a phenomenal job," Bulau said. "He's able to step out and shoot some 3s and attack the basket.
"And Isaiah's a got a great shot. He lets the game come to him, and he makes the right decisions. He's a tough matchup."
Just in time for the season's home stretch, Bulau has two players back from injury in juniors Charles Barlow and Gabe Pribl. "We're very fortunate to have a couple of guys who can come off the bench and be able to give our other guys a little break since we do like to get out and run," he said.
St. Mary's has been assigned to a subdistrict that also includes 12-6 Stuart and 13-6 Wynot. Should the Cardinals falter, they almost certainly would qualify for a district final as a wild card as they now have the most power points of any Class D2 team in the state.
Bulau said his charges want to get back to Lincoln after losing an opening-round heartbreaker last year to Mullen, 51-49. To do that, he said, they'll have to improve their rebounding and fine-tune their 1-3-1.
"But all things are fixable, and having confidence is the big thing," he said. "When you get down to this part of the season and everybody's playing their best, it's that time to buckle down and stay focused."
CLASS D
The Class D chart remained mostly unchanged from last week with only a slight adjustment at Nos. 2 and 3.
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family held onto the No. 1 position after advancing to the final of the East Husker Conference tournament with an impressive 62-54 semifinal win over North Bend Central before losing to BRLD in the championship game.
Last week’s No. 2, Osmond, fell to Winnebago 66-62 in the final of the Lewis & Clark tournament and dropped one spot to third.
The Tigers’ loss made way for O'Neill St. Mary's, third last week, to move up to the No. 2 position after the Cardinals bulldozed their way through the Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament, defeating a good Elkhorn Valley team by 44 in the final.
Howells-Dodge is still fourth after running into the BRLD buzz-saw in the quarterfinals of the East Husker tourney. The Jaguars rebounded to whip Clarkson/Leigh in one of the EHC consolation games.
Fifth-ranked Walthill rebounded from a semifinal loss to Class C1 Winnebago to post an impressive 66-62 win over Laurel-Concord-Coleridge for third place in the Lewis & Clark Conference tournament.
LCC held onto the No. 6 spot following a victory over Wakefield and a pair of narrow losses to Osmond and Walthill.
No. 7 Wynot was also 1-2 in the Lewis & Clark, falling to Walthill in the quarterfinals and edging Creighton in the consolation semifinals before falling to Wakefield in the fifth-place game.
And Humphrey St. Francis stays eighth after Goldenrod Conference road victories over Central Valley and Spalding Academy.
Meanwhile, Creighton and Stuart held onto their honorable-mention status.
Top games this week
Thursday: Howells-Dodge at North Bend Central.
Friday: Wakefield at Howells-Dodge.
CLASS C
The conference tournaments jumbled up the Class C ratings a little. When the dust had finally settled, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur bounced back from a handful of COVID-related cancellations and postponements to win the East Husker Tournament and regain the No. 1 spot on the chart.
The Wolverines moved from fifth to first after defeating Howells-Dodge, Oakland-Craig and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family on the way to their third consecutive EHC crown.
Wayne jumped from seventh to second after winning the Mid-State Conference tournament with victories over Boone Central, Hartington Cedar Catholic and Pierce.
Pierce dropped from the No. 1 spot to third after the loss to Wayne while North Bend Central moved from sixth to fourth after finishing third in the East Husker.
Hartington Cedar Catholic fell from No. 4 to No. 5 after a third-place finish in the Mid-State, and Wakefield dropped from second to sixth. The Trojans lost in the opening round of the Lewis & Clark Conference tourney but bounced back to post wins over Bloomfield and Wynot and earn fifth place.
Oakland-Craig was third last week and is seventh this week after taking fourth place in the East Husker and Norfolk Catholic is back on the chart after a one-week absence. The Knights finished fourth in the Mid-State.
Last week's No. 8, Battle Creek dropped out of the ratings after going 0-2 in the Mid-State tourney. The Braves are joined by Boone Central, Winnebago and Lutheran High Northeast on the list of honorably mentioned.
Top games this week
Thursday: Howells-Dodge at North Bend Central.
Friday: Wayne at North Bend Central; Pierce at Hartington Cedar Catholic; Wakefield at Howells-Dodge.
Saturday: BRLD vs. Auburn in Heartland Classic at Heartland Events Center, Grand Island.