'Heartbreak Round' moved to Saturday in Class B

OMAHA - O'Neill's John Alden had the unenviable task of taking on a three-time state champion to prevent the 36th wrestler to ever win four state individual titles here at the CHI Health Center Saturday night.
Alden was set to take on Kael Lauridsen of Bennington in the final and was poised to put on the upset of the tournament and perhaps history, but fell to the senior Badger, in sudden-victory overtime, 6-4.
To many in attendance on Saturday, Alden was the winner.
"We actually had a two-match plan to take on Lauridsen," O'Neill coach Bryan Corkle said.
The two wrestlers met each other in a district final in Bennington back on Feb. 11 that saw Lauridsen win, but Corkle and company kept some extremely detailed notes.
"We analyzed what happened in that match over and over, we knew we would most likely meet him again," Corkle said. "We came up with a plan and John executed that plan to perfection."
Late in regulation, with Lauridsen leading by a single point 3-2 and the wrestlers in the neutral position (standing), Alden grabbed Lauridsen's feet as he was trying to escape his grasp and brought Lairidsen down at the edge of the mat.
After a discussion by the officials, Alden was awarded two points and took a temporary 4-3 lead with 15 seconds left on the clock.
Action was resumed and Alden was in control but with about four seconds left the match was stopped again.
Earlier in the match, Alden had been warned for stalling from the ready-to-wrestle position after a couple of stoppages for resuming to wrestle before the official blew the whistle to resume action.
After another conference by the officials, Lauridsen was awarded a point as the officials determined Alden had started wrestling before the whistle when wrestling resumed after the takedown.
The officials also put 11 seconds on the clock and the match started again. Alden rode out the clock to end regulation with score deadlocked, forcing another minute on the clock for a sudden victory session.
In that session, Lauridsen took Alden down which ended the match and Alden's season with a 6-4 victory.
"It really was heartbreaking to watch, but what an effort by both of those wrestlers," Corkle said. "It really was a match for the ages and I'm sure everyone will be talking about it for a long time - it really was a match you hated to see someone lose and we just came up a little short."
Alden was the lone area wrestler in Saturday's finals in Class B, but a few additional wrestlers did earn medals Saturday morning and afternoon including a pair of Alden's teammates.
"We had a couple of kids step up and really wrestle to finish out the tournament," Corkle said. "In fact, all of our guys wrestled well, this is just a tough place to win."
Joseph Yates earned a fifth-place medal with a major decision over over Jordan Shirley of Gering 15-4 and Pryor Matthews pinned Trev Greve of Waverly in 1:41.
Wayne grabbed a fourth-place medal for Ashton Munsell at 145 pounds and a sixth-place showing from Garrett Schultz at 120.
Munsell dropped the third-place bout with Aj Parrish of Bennington by a single point, 2-1 for fourth-place hardware.
Schultz was defeated by Gavin Vanover of Beatrice by a fall to wind up sixth.
The Eagles ended up 10th with 52 points while the Blue Devils were 26th with 20 points.
Omaha Skutt outdistanced Bennington 164-135 to win the Class C state title.